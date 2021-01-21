Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) Q4 2020 earnings call dated

Lance M. Fritz — Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you very much, Rob, and good morning everybody and welcome to Union Pacific’s fourth quarter earnings conference call. I apologize for the delay. Our service provider was experiencing technical difficulties this morning. We will handle any necessary and appropriate public disclosures after the call.

With me today in Omaha are Eric Gehringer, Executive Vice President of Operations; Kenny Rocker, Executive Vice President of Marketing and Sales; and Jennifer Hamann, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before discussing our fourth quarter and full year results, I must first acknowledge the performance of our exceptional employees. 2020 presented challenges that no one anticipated and all of us hope to never experience again. The women and men of Union Pacific worked hard in the face of the pandemic to provide our customers with fluid and uninterrupted service. Their dedication produced service and efficiency improvements that are now part of the UP DNA, positioning our company to flourish in the days ahead. This past year has reinforced my conviction that our people are truly the best in the business.

Moving on to our fourth quarter results. This morning, Union Pacific is reporting 2020 fourth quarter net income of $1.4 billion or $2.05 per share. These results include the impact of the previously announced $278 million pre-tax non-cash impairment charge related to our Brazos Yard investment. Excluding that charge, adjusted net income is $1.6 billion or $2.36 per share. This compares to $1.4 billion or $2.02 per share in the fourth quarter of 2019. Our adjusted quarterly operating ratio came in at 55.6%, an all-time quarterly record and 410 basis points better than the fourth quarter of 2019.

These outstanding results demonstrate our potential when we leveraged all three profitability drivers simultaneously – volume growth, productivity and pricing. Our fourth quarter and full year performance bolsters the optimism we have for the long-term potential of our company.

To provide a bit more detail, we’re going to start with Eric and an operations update.

Eric Gehringer — Executive Vice President, Operations

Thanks, Lance, and good morning. The operating team delivered impressive results in the quarter as we did an excellent job adding volume to our network in an extremely efficient manner, while also managing the normal challenges associated with the holidays. The fourth quarter is another proof statement of how PSR has continued to transform our operations. I’m proud of our entire operating team and their achievements during a very challenging year. We could have not achieved what we did in 2020 without their support and commitment.

Moving to Slide 4. I’d like to update you on our key performance indicators where the team once again made improvements across nearly all of our measures. Freight car velocity and freight car terminal dwell both improved year-over-year driven by focusing on asset utilization and reducing car touches.

Locomotive and workforce productivity, both all-time quarterly records, improved as we continued to use those resources more efficiently through our PSR journey. These improvements were driven by an evergreen process to evaluate and adjust our transportation plan, while using fewer locomotives. In addition the train and engine workforce decreased 12% versus 2019, while volume increased 3%.

In the face of intermodal volume growth of 12%, we maintained a high level of service as evident by our intermodal trip plan compliance results. To achieve higher levels, we are working with customers to improve the timely pickup of containers in order to improve box turns, increased parking capacity and create chassis supply. We view our intermodal ramps as production facilities that must improve their efficiency in order to drive a more reliable service product.

Finally, our manifest service remained strong during the quarter driving a 3 point improvement in trip plan compliance for manifest and autos. The team did an excellent job of maintaining this service product throughout the year, despite the significant fluctuations in demand.

This past year presented quite the challenge to the operating team. The drastic falloff in volume in April, followed by the rapid recovery in July required agility as we shut down portions of our operations and then reopened them, all while staying focused on keeping our employees safe and healthy. The improvement we made across all of our key metrics during 2020 provides a strong foundation for continued improvement in 2021.

Slide 5 highlights some of our recent network changes. We continue to push train length to drive productivity, while providing a better service product to our customers. Compared to the fourth quarter 2018, when we first began implementing precision scheduled railroading, we have increased train length across our system by 30% or 2,100 feet to approximately 9,150 feet in the fourth quarter of 2020. This is a tremendous progress, especially when you consider that our seven-day carloadings fell 9% over the same period.

One enabler of this great progress is our siding extension program. We completed 36 sidings in 2020 allowing longer trains to run in both directions and reducing train starts. This was a monumental accomplishment by our engineering department to finish these sidings and then by our network design team to leverage this increased capability. The redesign of our operations in Houston remain on track. Recent investments at our Englewood Yard focused on extending the bow tracks to add density to the yard and facilitate longer trains. This project also leverages the investments we’ve made along the mainline.

Finally, last month, we announced a new service from Southern California to a pop up intermodal ramp in the twin cities of Minnesota. With minimal capital investment, we are turning an existing yard into a small intermodal terminal, allowing us to provide new service to an attractive market in a quick and efficient manner. As I look to the future, I’m excited about the full pipeline of projects we have to drive service enhancements and productivity across our entire network.

Turning to capital spending. As demonstrated on Slide 6, Union Pacific continues to deliver value to our shareholders through the efficient use of capital. Our PSR implementation has generated significant capacity, allowing us to maintain this discipline in 2021. Pending final approval by our Board of Directors, we are targeting capital spending of $2.9 billion in 2021, basically flat with last year. About 80% of our planned capital investment is replacement spending to harden our infrastructure, replace older assets and improve the safety and resiliency of the network. We remain focused on modernizing our locomotive fleet through the upgrade of older core units, generating a longer life out of an existing asset, boosting its reliability and improving its fuel efficiency is a win for all stakeholders. The plan also includes targeted freight car acquisitions to support replacement and growth opportunities.

We will continue to invest in capacity projects on our network to improve productivity and operational efficiency. We plan to complete more than 20 siding extensions focused in the Southern and Pacific Northwest parts of our network. These sidings support our train length initiatives and target future growth areas for our business. Finally, we remain focused on our enhancements to our energy management system to reduce fuel consumption leveraging integration with our PTC platform.

Looking to 2021, we remain focused on continuing to drive the organization using the PSR principles that have led us to this new level of operational excellence. Everything we do must be done with an eye towards doing our work safer. While maintaining a high standard on the prevention of our personal injuries, we recognize we have yet to reach our full potential. Our improvement in rail incidents in 2020 indicates that we have the right plan in place to make the entire network safer.

We will be judicious with our resources and turn them quickly. We are determined to be as efficient as possible at our terminals to improve the reliability of our service product. And we will push productivity through train length and other initiatives. We must continue to deliver a highly consistent and reliable service product for our customers. There are many opportunities for us to improve across all aspects of our operations. We must seize upon those in order to fulfill the long-term goals of our railroad.

With that, I will turn it over to Kenny to provide an update on the business environment.

Kenny Rocker — Executive Vice President, Marketing and Sales

Thank you, Eric, and good morning. Today, I’m pleased to report our fourth quarter results as our volume was up 3%. The fourth quarter ended strong with December posting the highest seven-day carloading month in 2020. Solid gains in our premium business group during the quarter were partially offset by declines in our industrial market. Freight revenue was down 1% for the quarter as our increase in volume was offset by lower fuel and a negative business mix.

So let’s take a closer look at how the fourth quarter performed for each of our business groups. Starting with bulk, revenue for the quarter was up 1%, on flat volume and a 1% increase in average revenue per car. Coal and renewable carloads were down 16% as a result of continued high customer inventory levels, lower export demand and a mild start to winter. Volume for grain and grain products was up 20% driven by increased demand for export grain. Fertilizer and sulfur carloads were down 2% due to less export potash shipments, which was partially offset by strong industrial sulfur and domestic fertilizer shipment. And finally, food and refrigerated volume was up 7% due primarily to strong beverage shipments in the quarter.

Moving on to industrial. Industrial revenue declined 7% from a 6% decrease in volume. Average revenue per car also declined 2% due to lower fuel surcharge and negative mix. Energy and specialized shipments decreased 16% primarily driven by reduced petroleum shipments due to low oil prices and reduced demand. Forest product volume grew by 11%. Strength in lumber was driven by strong housing starts, along with an increase in repair and remodel. We also saw strength in brown paper, driven by increased box demand and low inventory. Industrial chemicals and plastic shipments were flat for the quarter. Lower industrial chemicals volume was offset by growth in plastics from increased production and improved operating rates. Domestic plastic demand for food packaging and medical supplies remained strong. Metals and minerals volume was down 7% primarily driven by market softness in rock and reduced frac sand shipments associated with the decline in oil prices and surplus local sand.

Turning now to premium. Revenue for the quarter was up 5% on a 9% increase in volume. Average revenue per car declined by 4%, reflecting the mix impact from increased intermodal shipments. Automotive volume was down 3% for the quarter. Finished vehicle shipments were flat, highlighting continued recovery in demand and strong inventory restocking. Shipments of auto parts were down 5%, mostly due to COVID-related disruptions causing supply chain shortages for parts. Intermodal volume increased by 12% year-over-year driven by continued strength in domestic truckload and parcel shipments. Despite the pandemic, retail sales increased throughout the quarter and we continued to see the e-commerce footprint grow as a percentage of total sales.

Now, looking ahead to 2021. As we put together our plan for the year, we start with the key economic indicators that drive our business as illustrated on Slide 12. We’re keeping a close eye on the economic forecast, as you know, there has been some volatility in recent months with the timing of the recovery, largely pushed into the second half of 2021. But the latest economic assumptions released in January show a more bullish outlook in some markets. While our goal is to outpace the market, there are still some pieces of our business that will continue to be adversely impacted by external factors. The piece we’re watching most closely is the industrial economy, which is still expected to be weak year-over-year in the first quarter.

Looking more closely at our three business teams. For our bulk commodities, we expect a continued negative outlook for coal in 2021. Electricity demand and natural gas prices are forecasted to improve, have a high customer inventory level entering the year, combined with an increased demand for other energy sources and a contract law, presents a challenging market. As always, weather conditions will be a key factor of demand. All in, we see lower year-over-year coal volume reducing total company carloading by roughly 1%.

However, there is continued strength for export grain as China remains committed to incremental ag product purchases in the 2021 calendar year with clearly a tougher year-over-year comparison in the back half of the year. We also are optimistic with our biofuel shipments as domestic production is expected to increase, which will drive new volume at new UP destination facility of renewable diesel feedstocks and finished products.

Looking at our industrial commodities, energy comps for the first quarter will continue to be challenged, and beyond the first quarter, there is uncertainty. However, our diverse portfolio, improved service product and ability to compete, will drive growth. In addition, we are encouraged with the sequential improvements we’re seeing for industrial production and the projection for growth in the second half. This improvement, along with growth in plastic shipments, should be a positive for it in 2021.

And lastly, for premium, we expect strong uplift in both our automotive and intermodal businesses. Automotive sales are forecasted to increase from 14 million units in 2020 to closer to 15 million in 2021, a continuing benefit from vehicle inventory restocking efforts, plus recent wins to convert finished vehicles and auto part shipments from over-the-road trucks will further bolster UP’s automotive business. Retail inventories remain relatively low and truck utilization is expected to remain high in 2021. Retail inventory restocking, along with continued strength in retail sales and a tighter truck supply, should drive domestic intermodal volumes higher in the year.

Our premium business will benefit from the new Twin Cities intermodal terminal, which Eric mentioned earlier. We’re starting out small with current capacity of roughly 20,000 loads and future plans to build out to over five times that. We are excited to see that this new terminal has already started to receive loaded containers from Los Angeles in the first week of January. Furthermore, we continue to pursue additional expansion opportunities to penetrate the market.

In summary, I’m proud of our commercial team. They did a fabulous job in 2020 to stay close to customers and win new business. As we begin 2021, I’m excited about the opportunities we have in the pipeline to grow with customers and penetrate new markets.

With that, I’ll turn it over to Jennifer to review our financial performance.

Jennifer Hamann — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Kenny, and good morning. I’m going to start off this morning with our adjusted income statement on Slide 15, where we provide both the reported and adjusted look to remove the impact of the Brazos impairment charge. Throughout my remarks today, I will speak to the adjusted results.

Operating revenue totaled $5.1 billion, down 1% versus 2019 on a 3% year-over-year volume growth. Adjusted operating expense decreased 8% to $2.9 billion as we continued demonstrating our ability to grow without adding costs in at a one for one. Taken together, we are reporting fourth quarter adjusted operating income of $2.3 billion, a 9% increase versus 2019. Other income of $66 million is up $10 million versus 2019 as a result of increased real estate gains.

Interest expense was flat compared to 2019 as we mitigated the impact of increased debt levels by lowering our effective interest rate 20 basis points year-over-year. Adjusted net income of $1.6 billion increased 13% versus 2019, which when combined with share repurchases, led to a 17% increase in earnings per share to $2.36. Our 55.6% adjusted operating ratio was 410 basis points better year-over-year and is an all-time quarterly record for Union Pacific. Core improvement totaled 320 basis points, as lower fuel prices contributed 90 basis points.

Looking more closely at fourth quarter revenue. Slide 16 provides a breakdown of our freight revenue, which totaled $4.8 billion, down 1% versus 2019. 3% volume growth was offset by the impact of lower diesel fuel prices down 33% year-over-year, which reduced revenue by 3.5 points. Although we continued to yield price in dollars in excess of inflation in the fourth quarter and experienced an improving pricing environment, these gains were more than offset by a negative business mix and reduced freight revenue of 0.25 point. Strong intermodal volumes and lower petroleum carloads were a mix headwind in the fourth quarter. However, strength in grain shipments helped mitigate that impact both year-over-year and sequentially.

Now, let’s move on to Slide 17, which provides a summary of our fourth quarter adjusted operating expenses. Starting first with compensation and benefits expense, which decreased 3% year-over-year as we offset wage inflation and the $37 million one-time employee bonus with lower force count. Excluding the bonus impact, quarterly cost per employee remained elevated, increasing 9% as we tightly managed headcount. Fourth quarter workforce levels declined 14% or about 4,800 full-time equivalents, driven primarily by the great work Jim, Eric and team have done to grow train length. Our train and engine workforce continues to be more than volume variable, down 12% while management, engineering and mechanical workforces together decreased 15%.

Quarterly fuel expense decreased 35%, a result of lower diesel fuel prices and an improved fuel consumption rate, offset by volume growth. Our fourth quarter fuel consumption rate decreased 4% versus 2019, with roughly half of the improvement driven by core productivity, half from interline run through fuel adjustments, with some offset related to business mix. Purchased services and materials expense declined 7% in the quarter, driven by more productive use of our locomotive fleet, and a couple of favorable interline settlements. As automotive shipments remained impacted by the pandemic, subsidiary drayage expense was also lower year-over-year. Equipment and other rents fell 4% in the quarter as a result of lower locomotive and freight car lease expense as we continued to use those assets more efficiently. Increased intermodal volumes offset a portion of those savings, however. The other expense line is where you see the impact of the $278 million non-cash impairment charge. When adjusted, this expense category was up 2% year-over-year.

As you’ll recall, last year in the fourth quarter, we reported a $25 million insurance recovery in this cost line. So solid expense control, including state and local taxes, which ended the quarter better than expected. Freight loss and damage expense also was lower year — versus 2019, as we run a safer railroad.

Turning for a moment to our 2021 expense expectations. Look for the following: depreciation expense to be relatively flat versus 2020; purchased services and materials expense to increase high single-digits with the recovery in the auto volumes; and other expenses should be up low single-digits, primarily driven by higher state and local taxes in 2021; and for income taxes, we expect our annual effective tax rate to be between 23% and 24%.

Looking now at productivity, we continued our strong productivity trend in the fourth quarter, generating $170 million of productivity. We finished 2020 at $708 million and a total of nearly $1.4 billion over the past two years, a fantastic achievement by the entire Union Pacific team. These productivity gains were led by the operating department’s continued progress on train length initiatives and more efficient use of all of our resources. Importantly, as Eric demonstrated on the KPI slide, we achieved this higher level of productivity, while also improving the reliability of our service product.

To finalize the cost variability analysis we provided throughout 2020, Slide 18 illustrates how we were more than volume variable on a fuel adjusted basis, whether viewed year-over-year or sequentially.

Stepping back to look at full year 2020, on Slide 19, we’re reporting earnings per share of $7.88, which when adjusted for the impairment charge is $8.19, declining only 2% versus 2019 despite facing volume and revenue declines of 7% and 10%, respectively. Driven by the strong productivity gains I just discussed, adjusted operating income only declined 5% to $8.1 billion. Our full year adjusted operating ratio of 58.5% represents an improvement of 210 basis points versus 2019. Collectively, these results demonstrate the organization’s agility and overall transformation as we work to overcome 2020’s challenges.

Turning now to cash and returns, Union Pacific maintained a strong cash position throughout 2020 as we purposely maintained greater liquidity through the pandemic, while at the same time, continuing to generate significant cash flow. Aided by the timing of some tax payments, full year 2020 cash from operations decreased only 1% versus 2019 to $8.5 billion, despite a 6% decrease in adjusted net income. Free cash flow after capital investments totaled $5.6 billion resulting in a 101% adjusted cash conversion rate.

Our dividend payout ratio for 2020, adjusted for the impairment charge, was 47% or slightly above our 40% to 45% target range, as we maintained our dividend through the economic downturn and distributed $2.6 billion to shareholders. And although we paused our repurchase activity during 2020 in an effort to preserve liquidity, we still repurchased a total of 22 million common shares or 4% during 2020 at an all-in cost of $3.7 billion. This includes repurchases of $749 million made in the fourth quarter. In combination, dividends and share repurchases totaled $6.3 billion returned to our shareholders.

Turning to the strength of our balance sheet. Union Pacific remains committed to maintaining a strong investment-grade credit rating, ending 2020 with a Baa1 rating from Moody’s and an A minus from S&P. Excluding the impairment charge, we finished the year at a comparable adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 2.8 times. Our all-in adjusted debt balance at December 31, 2020 of $29 billion increased $1.5 billion from year-end 2019 as we took actions in the fourth quarter to pay down $1.3 billion of debt, given our strong liquidity position.

Finally, our adjusted return on invested capital came in at 14.3%, down from 2019 due to the impact of the pandemic on our earnings, and while a declining ROIC is never desirable, staying within a historically high range reflects our long-term capital discipline, as well as the added benefit of PSR capacity creation.

Turning to 2021. We are confident in our ability to execute on the opportunities ahead. Importantly, our outlook for the year includes the potential for improvement across all three performance drivers – volume, price and productivity. With volume, we’re looking for full-year growth in the 4% to 6% range, largely driven by year-over-year increases in the second quarter. Our visibility to the year is murky, however, and really depends on a number of factors: the vaccine rollout; the sustainability of consumer demand and trade, particularly as it relates to grain volumes; and a second-half industrial recovery. But as you heard from Kenny, we are bullish about our opportunity to win in the marketplace and drive business to our railroad.

From a business mix perspective, we see mix staying negative in 2021 with the most pronounced challenges in the first and fourth quarters. The first quarter will be pressured as we move from an environment where crude and industrial carloadings grew in 2020 to today where those volumes are lower year-over-year amidst growing intermodal business. However, we could see those first quarter headwinds moderate some if grain shipments stays strong. That grain strength and tough year-over-year comparisons will likely become a headwind though in the back half of 2021, particularly in the fourth quarter. With an improved demand environment, as well as a reliable service product, we will remain disciplined in our pricing approach and expect to yield pricing dollars in excess of inflation dollars in 2021. Embedded in that guidance is our expectation that all-in inflation for the year is expected to be around 2.25%.

On the productivity front, you heard Eric outline our plans for continued progress, which should generate roughly $500 million of added productivity this year. The combination of growing volumes, pricing above inflation and ongoing productivity should produce a full year operating ratio that is one of the best, if not the best in the rail industry in 2021. And assuming the year plays out as I have just described, we’d expect to be in the range of 150 to 200 basis points of operating ratio improvement in 2021, so another solid year of gains. In terms of first quarter guidance, we’re expecting volumes to grow in the low single-digit range with a potentially tougher operating ratio comparison dependent on the mix headwinds I just mentioned.

Turning to cash and capital. You heard our plan to invest around $2.9 billion of capital for the year, well within our long-term guidance of less than 15% of revenue, as we generate capacity through our PSR journey. The combination of top-line growth, increasing profitability and ongoing capital discipline should result in a cash conversion rate that again is in that 100% range, and positions us to drive strong cash returns to our shareholders in the form of an industry-leading dividend payout and strong share repurchases.

Bottom line, we expect our performance in 2021 to be a great step toward achieving a 55% operating ratio, which is ultimately about enabling growth through efficiency and generating more cash.

Before I turn it back to Lance, I’d like to add my thank you to our exceptional workforce. 2020 was a very difficult year and our employees really rose up against the adversity and showed us what is possible.

So with that, I’ll turn it back to Lance.

Lance M. Fritz — Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Jennifer. When we began our PSR journey in the fourth quarter of 2018, our objective was to drive efficiency across every facet of the operations, while providing customers with a safer and more reliable service product. As you heard today, we’ve made tremendous strides toward that goal. And we are building a solid foundation of operational excellence. We made good progress across a number of areas in safety last year. We achieved substantial improvement on the rail incident side, while we held the line on personal injuries in a very challenging year. Our safety performance is moving in the right direction, and I expect continued improvement.

In 2020, we took a step forward to reverse the impact of global warming. Our commitment to set science-based targets and an improved fuel consumption rate demonstrate our pledge to operate sustainably. While there is more work to be done, these are important milestones to reduce our carbon footprint and help our customers do the same. Best of all, our enhanced service product, combined with a lower cost structure, is helping UP win in the marketplace and grow. And as you heard from Kenny, our team is energized about the prospect of an improving economy that only expands opportunity to win new business.

To wrap up, watch for more information soon on an upcoming Investor Day in early May. While we would love to meet in person, it will most likely be a virtual event. Regardless, we’re excited to lay out our vision to lead Union Pacific into a future of long-term growth and excellent returns.

With that, let’s open up the line for your questions.

