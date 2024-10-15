Categories LATEST
United Airlines Q3 2024 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript
United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UAL) is all set to publish third-quarter results today after the closing bell, amid expectations for a mixed outcome.
Listen to United Airlines‘ earnings call live and check the real-time transcript
Analysts forecast earnings of $3.17 per share for Q3, on an adjusted basis. In the prior-year quarter, the company had generated earnings of $3.65 per share. Wall Street is looking for a 2.4% increase in third-quarter revenues to $14.78 billion.
In the second quarter, net income per share, excluding one-off items, decreased to $4.14 per share from $5.03 per share in the corresponding period a year earlier. Earnings exceeded analysts’ estimates, marking the eighth beat in a row. Revenues increased to $14.99 billion in Q2 from $14.18 billion in the comparable period of 2023. The top line came in slightly below estimates.
