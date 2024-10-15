Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
United Airlines (UAL) Q3 earnings decline despite higher revenues; results beat
United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UAL) Tuesday reported a decline in adjusted earnings for the third quarter, despite an increase in revenues. Both earnings and revenues came in above analysts’ estimates.
On an adjusted basis, net income decreased to $3.33 per share in the September quarter from $3.65 per share in the corresponding period a year earlier. Earnings beat analysts’ estimates. On an unadjusted basis, net income was $965 million or $2.90 per share in Q3, compared to $1.14 billion or $3.42 per share in the year-ago quarter.
Meanwhile, third-quarter operating revenues increased to $14.84 billion from $14.48 billion in the comparable period of 2023. Revenues topped expectations.
Prior Performance
