Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Other Industries
United Parcel Service (UPS) Earnings: 1Q21 Key Numbers
United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) reported first-quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Revenues increased nearly 27% year-over-year to $22.9 billion.
Net profit was recorded to $4.7 billion, or a profit of $5.47 per share. Adjusted EPS rose 141% to $2.77.
“Story will be updated soon”
