UPS (UPS) Q4 2022 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

UPS (NYSE: UPS) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Consolidated revenues decreased 2.7% year-over-year to $27 billion.

Net income increased 12% to $3.4 billion, or $3.96 per share, compared to the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EPS was $3.62.

While earnings beat expectations, revenues fell short.

For full-year 2023, UPS expects revenue to be $97-99.4 billion.

Prior performance

