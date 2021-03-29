US pre-market news: Dow Jones, NASDAQ, S&P updates for Mar. 29, 2021

U.S. stocks rallied Friday, and the indices closed on fresh highs. Stocks in the financial sector rose with the central bank’s decision to allow banks to resume buybacks and raise dividends starting June-end. The vaccines’ rollout buoyed markets further. The US stock index futures opened lower today as global banks faced potential losses from a hedge fund’s default on margin calls.
