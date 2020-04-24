Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) Q1 2020 earnings call dated

Corporate Participants:

Brady Connor — Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Hans Vestberg — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Matthew D. Ellis — Chief Financial Officer

Presentation:

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the Verizon First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants have been placed in a listen-only mode and the floor will be opened for questions following the presentation. [Operator Instructions]. It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to your host, Mr. Brady Connor, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations.

Brady Connor — Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Thanks, Brad. Good morning and welcome to our First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. This is Brady Connor and I’m here with our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Hans Vestberg and Matthew D. Ellis, our Chief Financial Officer. As a reminder, our earnings release, financial and operating information and the In case slides they are available on our Investor Relations website. A replay and transcript of this call will also be made available on our website. Before we get started, I’d like to draw your attention to our Safe Harbor Statement on slide 2. Information in this presentation contains statements about expected future events and financial results that are forward-looking and subject to risks and uncertainties. Discussion of factors that may affect future results is contained in Verizon’s filings with the SEC, which are available on our website. This presentation contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the financial materials posted on our website. The quarterly growth rates disclosed in our presentation slides and during our formal remarks are on a year-over-year basis unless otherwise noted as sequential.

Now let’s take a look at consolidated earnings for the first quarter. In the first quarter, we reported earnings of $1 per share on a GAAP basis reported first quarter earnings include a pre-tax loss from special items of approximately $1.4 billion including a loss on spectrum licenses related to Auction 103 of $1.2 billion and a net charge of $182 million related to a mark-to-market adjustment for our pension liability. Excluding the effects of these special items adjusted earnings per share was $1.26 in the first quarter up 5% compared to $1.20 a year ago.

Let’s now move to slide 4 and take a closer look at our first quarter earnings profile. We expect 2020 to be the final year that the adoption of accounting standard ASC 606 for revenue recognition who have a material year-over-year impact on our income statement. As we illustrated in previous quarters, we realized a lesser benefit from the adoption of ASC 606 during the first quarter compared to the prior year primarily due to the deferral of commission expense. The reduction of the benefit realized creates a year over year headwind to both reported and adjusted earnings per share, which will continue throughout 2020.The impact was $0.03 for the quarter for full-year 2020 we expect headwinds from the deferral of commission expense to be approximately $0.9. We estimate there was a negative $0.04 net impact included in the reported in adjusted EPS from COVID during the quarter. Matt will go through this in more detail later. Adjusted EPS growth of 5% over the prior year illustrated on the earnings waterfall slide reflects the strong underlying performance of the business. Partially offset by the impacts of the deferral of commission expense. With that, I’ll now turn the call over to Hans to walk you through a recap of the actions we have taken during this unprecedented time.

Hans Vestberg — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you Brady and most welcome to this earnings call. This is earnst call that is very different from all previous ones that I have them. I’ve been in crisis in the telecom prices being a 2000 bank crisis in 2008 and 2009. This is something, totally different, it’s a healthcare crisis with the upon then make that impact each and everyone to wherever you are in this world. I’m proud of the team over Verizon how we have been sucking up in this crisis and how we work together, we decided very early on to split our team in our crisis management team and the leadership team continues to drive our business forward. In the middle of February we made that split in order to see that actually attending all the things that’s happening in the company, the size of Verizon.

Our COVID-19 response has been based on how we managed our four stakeholders. We have taken decisive action, but they’re all balance and thinking about the long term and their positive impact for all our stakeholders, let’s say, quickly go over what we done in different areas of stakeholders. On the employee side, the majority all our employees are working from home we moving quickly to work from home environment today, we have high productivity in that set up. We have also retrain some 20,000, our own employees to work with new task and work from home and some additional thousand AUD third part of our deliberate, but we also need to acknowledge we have a lot of our employees in front-line serving customers keeping up the networks at the same time as keeping some of our stores open. We have roughly 30% of our stores open of course with limited opening times and also only by appointment, but they are playing vital role to keep up the most important infrastructure in this country right now besides hospitals and first responders.

And I’m happy to report the team is doing a great job and talking about our customers, we have been attending all our customers with new demands during this crisis. At the same time we are also part of the pledge keep America’s connected, which means that we are waiving late fees or over ages for small and medium businesses and the residential customers that has been impacted by the Corona virus, on that book has performed well. I will come back to that little bit later. When it comes to our work in their society helping communities that’s also extremely important right now large corporation need to take the responsibility. We have done some of it like the pay forward, which is our concerts sliced, sometimes three times a week which is gathering concert shortage celebrities bringing in people actually adding too and helping small and medium businesses. We call it paid forward for life, but also work with WHO and other organization that need help and ultimately support in the most vulnerable in our society. Finally, on the education side that we always have been focused on, we’re not only supporting the schools that had already have their support for but was adding to get in times offering all the content from newer times to all the high school students across the country.

So our problems we’re doing in that area and finally on the financials. We have also worked quite a lot with what we’re doing in our cost side we’ve taken already cost measurements in the first quarter. Everything from third party spending saying of course that we’re traveling this but we’re doing this prudently as usual on top of that we increase the capex guidance in the quarter because we felt that it was a good time for us to continue to see that we have robust network that we went into a moment in time we don’t really know how the network would be used at the same time of course sending a message that we think is a good return on investment on that incremental capex. At the same time, I think, Matt, and his team has done a great job over the see that our balance sheet is in the best shape and the liquidity in the middle of the quarter to very cost FC2 bond costs, so that we had and we are also working with scenario planning nobody really knows how this is going to end. But we have several scenarios and actions that we’re working with us a leadership team.

Let me talk about the network, a little bit and we have been reporting every week. The development ofour network seems the outbreak of defend them make and you will see some staggering numbers like over 200% up from on gaming 10 times on collaboration tools 40% our deal deal, 800 million calls a day, which is twicethe amount of what we have on Mother’s Day which is the biggest day a year. All that we have been managing very well with the network. We have built a robust metal again we can deliver high quality, if it then look now week to week you can see on the slide that we have much left on changes. We feel that we have settled in on the type of usage of the network and where it’s used. So it’s very small variation I just want to point out the mobile handoffs which is basically how our customers are moving between different sales down 35% since the outbreak all the COVID-19 and in certain places like is over 50% reductions on mobile hand handover. So how our network hold up then when it comes to all those changes. This is how we showed for the during the Investor Day there how are the capacity versus of BCR hours in the is that one.

As you can see, we continue to keep the same headroom in the network and when we come into the COVID-19 and the main reason is that first of all, we were prepared, we added capacity, but also the network is used in different time timeframes and with different applications and this is excluding only use of the AWS 3 temporary spectrum that FCC so greatly landed to us in the beginning of this crisis as an insurance usage would go somewhere we would know, but however I can now report that. So our technicians and our operations team has done a fantastic job and the network is keeping up very well with the changes and the normal usage of the network.

Let me just finish off before I hand over to Matt and talking about the progress towards our 2020 commitments. They are in fact we work to see that we can both on the crisis, which is unprecedented, but it also continue to execute on our strategy when it comes to strengthen our core business and grow our core business of course. We now have more digital sales than we had before, which is of course very encouraging, but we also strengthen our core business by adding a very good and nice piece of millimeter wave spectrum that gives us very good holdings for fortified strategy, when it comes to leverage our assets and we are growing in the future. Our 5G plans and our fiber plans, the build out of those are on plan. We were also a little be the have the plan when we ended the first quarter and I can report still today. We are on plan with 5G and Fiber, of course Challenges out there when it comes to COVID-19 and so on, but our team are finding new ways and innovative ways to actually do the deployment. There are ways of dealing with approval from the municipalities by new ways and we are great collaborations from many of the municipalities to do it.

Hey, but I see problems going forward, but I am also confident that my team are very innovative in the field, see that we continue to drive forward on this. We also added an acquisition just recently the blue jeans acquisition adding to with what Matt and I said, in the fourth quarter talking about the investments we want to do in our Verizon Business Group where we see a great opportunity and of course been accentuated in this COVID-19, where we now add the BlueJeans capabilities both our existing distribution, but also for the future. 5G where we think there are the new capabilities, that’s going to be extremely important. On the financial discipline we continue to drive that Matt is leading that work both pre-planning and what we’re doing and finally about our purpose we’ve been company we just so important these time to see that you have all your employees with you, we are doing a lot of impact in the society. We have virtual volunteer right now. There were a lot of our employees can actually contribute to the society in these tough times. And finally, we also actually communicate with our employees basically every day on a live webcast, in order to see that everyone knows what we’re doing and where we’re going in times of uncertain.

Quickly on the first quarter Matt will cover it much better. I’m proud of the team delivering a strong growth in wireless service revenue but also the 5% growth on our adjusted earnings, which includes the impact of COVID-19 and then a strong cash flow up 26% year-over-year. The segment’s all their challenges but also with the strength in this quarter, mainly the challenges come from COVID-19. Final on the guidance, we decided to continue to do certain guidance even there are certain unclarity is in the market of the future, we decided that the revenue we will not guide on the revenue because the hardware is so hard to predict at this moment, but we actually are guiding on EPS and continue with all otheritems as well and Matt will go through that in detail but always with the understanding that we don’t have all that. Then knowledge what was going to happen when to make need to make assumptions about by that, I hand it over to Matt.

Matthew D. Ellis — Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Hans. And good morning everyone. As Hans discussed, we are in an unprecedented time as a result of the impact of the COVID-19 crisis and the various measures taken to address the emergency we experienced starkly different trends during the first 2.5 months of the first quarter than we did during the last few weeks. We understand that most of you are more interested in what we are currently seeing in the business. So I’ll go through the quarterly results at a high level and spend more time addressing the most recent trends and how they impact our expectations for the second quarter and the full year.

We will begin with a review of our consolidated operating and financial results. In the first quarter consolidated operating revenue was $31.6 billion, down 1.6% growth in wireless service revenue in both the consumer and business segments was offset by sharp reductions in equipment revenue. Consolidated wireless equipment revenue was down over 16% in the first quarter driven by the consumer segment, primarily as a result of the limited installed customer engagement in March due to COVID. Adjusted EBITDA was $11.9 billion down slightly from last year, including the impact from COVID, low wireless volumes and Consumer Group drove benefits the margin through decreased promotional spend lower equipment revenue and improved churn, these benefits were more than offset by higher bad debt expense lower advertising revenues from Verizon Media Group in March. And customer actions that resulted in a decrease in wireless fees and non-recurring usage charges. Our incremental bad debt reserve the $228 million was the largest component of these items. The headwinds from the deferral of commission expense to Brady highlighted earlier reduced EBITDA by $172 million which is an impact of approximately 55 basis points to EBITDA margin in the quarter.

We have continued to focus on our Business Excellence Program with the goal to realize $10 billion of cumulative cash savings by the end of 2021 and have a save $6.3 billion through the end of the first quarter. The activities of this program over the past two years have put us in a position to be more agile and adapt to in uncertain times like these. Adjusted EPS for the first quarter was $1.26 up 5.0% from $1.20 a year ago. This included an estimated net impact from COVID of approximately $0.04 primarily driven by an increase of our bad debt reserve.

Let’s now turn to our segment results, starting with Consumer Group on slide 10. Our Consumer team continues to deliver best-in-class services to our customers. While keeping them connected in their personal and work communities we are extremely proud of the team’s performance particularly our frontline workers efforts to meet our customers’ needs during this very difficult period. Our Consumer segment started the year with typical low seasonal volumes during the first quarter. In March customer transaction activity slowed significantly due toshelter in place policies, travel restrictions and other measures taken to promote social distancing.

Let’s turn the call I will go into a deeper discussion on the exit rate trends as we serve our customers in this new environment. First quarter phone gross adds were down nearly 13% year-over-year and postpaid phone net losses were just over 300,000 for the quarter. Phone churn performance was solid throughout the quarter at 0.7 SIM which was down four basis points from a year ago. Consistent with first quarter seasonal volume activity and the impact of COVID our retail postpaid upgrade rate remained low during the quarter and it’s one of the key contributing factors to the decline in wireless equipment revenue. We expect this trend to continue for as long as social distancing policies and other safety measures to protect our employees and customers continue to limit store traffic. Fios Internet net additions of 59,000 were up sequentially and year-over-year.

As work from home in home schooling and other related measures increase the utility and demand for our high-quality broadband offerings Fios Video net losses accelerated for the quarter and we expect cold cutting trends to continue. In order to ensure the safety of our customers and employees while providing critical network services we have modified our approach over the past few weeks and are not currently entering customer locations except for critical functions.

Now let’s move to slide 11 to discuss the Consumer Financial Performance. Our consumer segment into 2020 with strong momentum as we added a significant number of wireless connections towards the end of 2019, which favorably impacted the first quarter for our Fios consumer products we launched new mix and match pricing earlier in the quarter. Providing price transparency and choice in our broadband and video offerings, we also introduced Yahoo Mobile to expand our wireless offerings across our digital media customer base. We continue to generate strong service revenue and other revenue growth. But this was more than offset by a significant decrease in wireless equipment revenue due to low volume activity. Consumer segment total revenue was down 1.7% year-over-year. The growth in unlimited plans increase in connections per account and high demand for our broadband services in the quarter drove strong profitability for the segment offset by an increase in bad debt expense, as a result of COVID impacts. Consumer EBITDA margin of 46.4% was up 60 basis points over the prior year and included approximately 80 basis points of headwind from the deferral of commission expense, lower equipment revenue at a limited impact on our overall EBITDA performance.

Now let’s move to slide 12 to review the Business Group results. During a time and connectivity is providing critical support for those impacted by this crisis, our business team is at the forefront to serve our enterprise small and medium business, public sector and wholesale customers. We remain an outstanding partner for first responder’s healthcare providers and other frontline workers as Hans mentioned, we are extremely proud of our team’s work to deliver essential services to our customers, so they can serve others. Business trends was strong throughout the quarter and we saw heightened demand for our products and services in March. Businesses need our services now more than ever as we saw strong demand for mobility, jetpacks VPN services and high-speed circuit capacity in the first quarter.

As you look at the detail on the slide for wireless products, you can see phone gross adds were up 25% from the prior year driven by strength in global enterprise and public sector was offsetting pressure in small and medium business. This contributed to postpaid phone net adds of 239,000 and total postpaid net adds of 475,000. Business segment phone churn of 1.02% in the quarter was flat year-over-year driven by strength in public sector with offsetting pressure on small and medium business.

Let’s now move to slide 13 to review the Business Financial Performance. Operating revenues for the business segment in the first quarter were down approximately 0.5% from the prior year. Wireless revenues within enterprise SMB and public sector while our peer over the year driven by strong wireless service revenue growth of 6.9% percent This was offset by legacy wireline and wholesale revenue declines. We are encouraged by the business EBITDA performance in the first quarter, which was driven by tight controls around spending and strong wireless performance as we generated solid profitability even with higher than usual volumes and the ongoing transformation investments in the segment for future growth. Now let’s move on to Slide 14 to discuss Verizon Media Group.

During the first quarter Verizon Media Group performance was impacted by it’s similar to others in the digital advertising and search business. Total revenue was $1.7 billion, down 4% compared to last year driven almost entirely by COVID impacts. Project COVID our year-over-year revenue trends will continue in the steady improvement seen in 2019. We are seeing increased levels of customer engagement across our platforms. But advertising rates in search revenue has declined in the current environment. Verizon Media launched the Coronavirus hub of Yahoo News and Yahoo Finance and the COVID-19 Newsletter through Yahoo Mail both of which are driving significant customer engagement. As we aim to keep users informed on what is happening in the area and around the globe with Trustee content.

Lets now move to Slide 15 for a quick look at the overall wireless before. Slide 15 shows the key metrics and financial data of the combined wireless products and services from the consumer and business segments for the first quarter. Total wireless service revenue grew 1.9% over the prior year. Additional details are provided in the financial and operating information and our supplemental earnings releases schedules on our website.

Now let’s review our cash flow and balance sheet for the quarter on Slide 16. Cash flow from operating activities was $8.8 billion, an increase of $1.7 billion from the prior year. This year-over-year growth was partially driven by Voluntary Separation Program payments and the voluntary pension contributions in the first quarter of 2019 that did not repeat this year. As well as working capital improvements from our operations this quarter. Capital spending for the first quarter totaled $5.3 billion which is up approximately $1 billion year-over-year. We expect the timing of capital spending to be more front-end loaded than it was last year. Our capital expenditures continue to support capacity for unprecedented traffic growth across our networks while we continue to deploy more fiber and add additional cell sites to support our 5G rollout.

As we mentioned earlier, in March we increased our full-year 2020 capex guidance to $17.5 to $18.5 billion in order to facilitate Verizon’s network activity and help support the economy during this period of disruption. Free cash flow for the quarter was $3.6 billion which was up 26.2% year-over-year and continue to fund our dividend. Our balance sheet continues to be strong with very low unsecured bond maturities through the end of 2021, our net unsecured debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio was 2.1 times, up slightly from year-end.

Let’s move on to Slide 17 to take a deeper look at the trends we have seen in the last half of March and into early April. During the month of March of COVID safety measures were implemented with new federal and state recommendations a social distancing. Our retail consumer and small business activity diminished significantly by the middle of March, we saw a dramatic shift in customer behavior as stores closed and other business activity halted across the country.

At the same time we experienced increased demand from our public sector and some large enterprise customers to support frontline crisis responders you work from home and home schooling arrangements and other demands for critical connectivity services this Slide provides selected metrics from March 15 through April 15 and offer more in depth view of the early impact of the current COVID environment at this point it is unclear how long these trends will continue, and our Consumer Group we closed nearly 70% of our company-operated retail stores and reduced in store services throughout the day. The social distancing safety measures as you can see on this Slide, we experienced a significant drop in customer activity and device volumes during this period. Consumer wireless gross adds declined nearly 50% from the same period in the prior year and upgrades declined over 40% as expected lower customer switching across the entire industry has led to a significant improvement in phone churn as part of the industry’s effort to help customers we saw the FCC’s Keep Americans Connected pledge in March.

I will waive any late fees and keep customers connected in the event of non-payment due to the pandemic for the period of the pledge. We have added 15 gigabits of data to meet consumers, and small business plan and also the hotspot usage for unlimited plans, this additional data along with increased in home Wi-Fi usage has resulted in lower data overage revenue in the quarter. In addition to these customer focused actions and impact consumer behavior has changed dramatically over the short time period, such as reduced international roaming revenue. In order to keep our employees and customers save through social distancing we are generally not performing installations for consumer Fios when work inside the home would be required, gross adds are currently limited to those that can be performed directly by the customer or was a technician working outside the home.

In our Business Group we have broken out the transfer our small and medium business customer group showed the drop-off that we have seen in gross adds and upgrades. As a major portions small businesses has seen a steep reduction in activities and in many cases a shutdown. In contrast to consumer we are not seeing the same improvement in churn aat this time. The public sector and some global enterprise customers, we have seen an increased demand for remote connectivity solutions as a greater number of people are working from home. Wireless gross adds for these customers were up 163% over the similar period in the prior year mostly driven by demand for phones, jetpacks and other connected devices. Our network superiority and long-standing relationship with enterprises first responders and other work in the front-lines has given us the ability to support their connectivity needs across the country when they need Verizon most.

In addition to the increase in gross adds activity we have seen an improvement in retention for our enterprise and public sector customers with phone churn improving by 35 basis points during this period.We are working with all of our customers during this time to ensure they stay connected even if they are experiencing financial hardship as a result of COVID, we believe that our enterprise public sector and wholesale customers will be relatively less impacted than our SMB customers initially, but we may see increased long-term rates in the crisis. Wireless service revenues in our Business Group are being impacted by reductions in average fees, a reduction in international roaming and an increase in suspension of lines. Across Consumer and Business, we believe total wireless service revenue growth could be 3 to 5 percentage points lower than originally expected in the second quarter, as a result of the reduction in fees and usage base revenues.

Additionally, bad debt expense increased as a result of our changing expectations around customer payments during this time. In the first quarter, we increased our bad debt reserve by $228 million based on the expected number of customers who all valid sales of payment relief under the Keep Americans Connected pledge. We will continue to monitor Consumer and Business payment behavior, how will work with our customers to help them stay connected despite difficult circumstances. As a result it is possible that additional bad debt reserves may be required in the second quarter. In Verizon Media we are experiencing a declining advertising and search revenue as advertisers poles hold back or cancel campaigns during this time, and uses a search for fewer commercial terms, providing us with less opportunity for monetization.

As a result, advertising revenues declined by nearly 10% in the month of March with COVID mostly impact in the second half of the month. And that rate of decline has increased in April. A number of industry forecast expect the 20% to 30% decline in Digital Media revenues in 2Q and Verizon Media results are likely to be similar to those experienced in the broader industry.

Now let’s go to Slide 18 to discuss our guidance and outlook for 2020. Obviously the environment we find ourselves in today is vastly different than when we originally gave guidance, just a few months ago. Given the unprecedented magnitude of the conditions we have all experience we are updating our financial guidance for the full year. We remain confident our strategy our business model and our ability to generate sustainable long-term earnings growth. Our consolidated revenue guidance of low to mid single-digit percent growth that we announced in January included the expectation, the 2020 equipment revenueswith not create similar year-over-year headwinds as it has in the past few years. However device activations have been low since mid-March and we expect that to continue throughout the second quarter with uncertainty around customer behavior for the remainder of the year. So, wide range of potential outcomes around equipment revenue let us to determine but it is prudent to withdraw our consolidated revenue guidance at this time. For adjusted EPS we are revising our original guidance of 2% to 4% growth and and are guiding to a range of negative to positive 2% change from the prior year. Our new estimated range is based on a scenario and assume significant headwinds prevailed throughout the second quarter.

We’ve limited visibility into this second half of the year which will depend on various potential operating environments. We will continue to assess the impact of COVID, our business, including our bad debt reserve and expect to provide an update on our next earnings call based on how things develop between now and then. Other income statementitems, for which we provide the guidance including Depreciation and Amortization interest expense and the adjusted effective tax-rate remain intact as originally guided. As we mentioned earlier we’ve maintained our capex guidance for the full year that we announced in March. Our supply chain remains strong and we have not seen a material slowdown in the sourcing of necessary equipment from our network and device partners.

We’re optimistic that the measures government agencies have taken will provide support to citizens, businesses and the front-line responders have been impacted by this crisis. We remain keenly focused on doing our part to provide best-in-class network performance and customer experience to all of our customers, which will continue to drive long-term operational and financial success while weather in short-term disruption. Despite the extreme nature what the world is experiencing we believe that Verizon is well suited to remain resilient through the situation. Let’s take a look at Slide 19, the discuss has strong balance sheet and liquidity position. Over the past few years, we have strengthened our balancesheet and the results of those actions that put us in a good position to manage through the impacts of the COVID pandemic.

We ended the first quarter with $7 billion of cash on hand, carrying a higher cash balance during the market crisis, as part of our liquidity planning strategy and we executed on that strategy with a $3.5 billion bond offering completed in March. In addition, we started and ended the first quarter with no commercial paper outstanding, but had access this market in the second quarter to further enhance our liquidity. During the first quarter and before the market disruption we also completed one of our largest device payment securitizations for $1.6 billion. Having a cash cushion is prudent right now for many reasons including our expectation that certain customers may have difficulty making timely payments as a result of the crisis.

We are closely monitoring these trends with regards to their impact on our EPS programs. In the second quarter we have some non-recurring cash outflows, including $2.7 billion of maturities and $1.3 billion spectrum licenses from Auction 103. Scheduled unsecured bond maturities in the rest of 2020 of zero as a result of our Continued Liability Management Strategy they keep near term maturities low. Additionally, at the end of 2019 given our funded status and prior discretionary contributions, we expect no mandatory contributions for our pension plan until 2026, subject to market conditions. Our pension funded status has been further protected in recent years as we have increased the hedge ratio of our liability to about 50% this resulted in the funded status of our pension plans only declining from 92% for year-end to 87% at the end of first quarter. Our standby credit facility with our Bank Group of $9.5 billion providesfurther assurance for our liquidity. Our balance sheet is strong and our liquidity position has been further strengthened as we navigate this difficult period for our customers and the markets. We’ve demonstrated the ability to access the bond, the commercial paper markets in recent weeks. Our strong financial position gives us confidence to continue to invest follow the supporting all of our stakeholders. I’ll turn it back over to Hans to provide a look at our 2020 prioritiesand then we’ll get to your questions.

Hans Vestberg — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Matt. Let me just around this off with our priorities going into this year and in the future. First of all, I feel that we’re, very well positioned to execute both in the near term and the long-term to create more value for all our stakeholders. We have the Verizon digital transformation, which is a new leadership the new network technology, new go-to-market and we are delivering on that and I feel that we have good results already right now, but more to come. I think we also have a very good strategy around the COVID-19 response that is covering all our stakeholders in a balanced way in order to create long-term value for all of them. The 5G is still very much in the mid, in the sense of our strategy and as you heard me saying before, we are in the middle of the execution, and we are not the whole thing that we are keeping it out all the time and the team is doing a great work there and we see opportunities, with 5G going forward both with the building of the cities, the 5G mobile edge compute as well as making these nationwide 5G still this year.Let’s talk about our discipline and the financials and our capital position and our capital allocation. I feel good about that we’ve done a tremendous not the last 12 months, but also the last three months in order to put us in a good situation to continue to meet all the demands in our capital allocation, all the way from our business to our shareholders, through our debt holders. And ultimately, I think the strong brand that we have has been reinforced in times like that full by the talent we have but also about the response business practices and the way we’re dealing with our society. So all in all, I feel good about our strategy. I feel that we are in the middle of execution of it, we need to a multi-pronged strategy where we’re managing the crisis at the same time, but that doesn’t mean we should not execute on our strategy. So by that, I hand it back to you, Brady.

Brady Connor — Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Thanks Hans, we’re ready to take questions.

Questions and Answers:

We are processing the Q&A portion of the conference call. We will updating it as soon as we analyze and process the con call. Stay tuned here for more updates.

Disclaimer This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc. © COPYRIGHT 2020, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.