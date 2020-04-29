Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) reports Q1 2020 earnings results

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: VRTX) today reported first quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2020.

On GAAP basis, first quarter EPS was $2.29 vs. $1.03 in the first quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP EPS was $2.56, compared to $1.14 in the first quarter of 2019.

Total revenues increased 76% to $1.51 billion.

