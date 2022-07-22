Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology

VZ Earnings: Highlights of Verizon’s Q2 2022 financial results

Telecom giant Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ)  on Friday reported lower profit and flat revenues for the second quarter of 2022. The top-line slightly beat the estimates, while earnings missed by a cent.

Verizon Q2 2022 earnings infographic

Second-quarter adjusted earnings declined to $1.31 per share from $1.39 per share in the comparable period of last year. Unadjusted profit dropped to $5.32 billion or $1.24 per share from $5.95 billion or $1.40 per share last year. Analysts were looking for a slightly bigger bottom line number.

Meanwhile, total operating revenues remained broadly unchanged at $33.79 billion, which was slightly above the consensus forecast.

Check this space to read management/analysts’ comments on Verizon’s Q2 2022 report

“As the market leader, in a very competitive industry, we are determined to improve our operational and financial performance for the second half of the year. With our network-as-a-service foundation, our new consumer mobility plans, and recent pricing actions, we are being deliberate in our decisions to improve our profitable growth opportunities today and into the future,” said Verizon’s CEO Hans Vestberg.

Prior Performance

  • Verizon Q1 2022 Earnings Infographic
  • Verizon Communications Q1 2021 earnings

Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!

Most Popular

Twitter Inc. (TWTR) Earnings: 2Q22 Key Numbers

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today. Total revenue dipped 1% year-over-year to $1.18 billion due to advertising headwinds and the uncertainty related to the acquisition

AXP Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from American Express’ Q2 financial results

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today. Consolidated total revenues, net of interest expense, were $13.4 billion, up 31% from the year-ago period. Net income

Key highlights from Philip Morris International (PM) Q2 2022 earnings results

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results. Net revenues increased 3.1% year-over-year to $7.83 billion. Net earnings attributable to PMI was $2.23 billion, or $1.43

Tags

Communication ServicesMost ReadTelecom

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top