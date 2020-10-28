Western Digital Corp (WDC) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) Q1 2021 earnings call dated

Presentation:

Peter Andrew — Vice President, Investor Relations

Before we begin, let me remind everyone that today's discussion contains forward-looking statements, including product portfolio expectations, business plans, trends and financial outlook based on management's current assumptions and expectations and as such, does include risks and uncertainties.

We assume no obligation to update these statements. Please refer to our most recent financial report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC for more information on the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. We will also make references to non-GAAP financial measures today.

Reconciliations between the non-GAAP and comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the press release, and other materials that are being posted in the Investor Relations section of our website. With that, I will now turn the call over to David for introductory remarks.

David Goeckeler — Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Peter, and thanks everyone for joining us to discuss our fiscal first quarter results. I hope that you and your families are staying healthy and safe. Before we dive into our results, I’d like to take this opportunity to provide some color on our new business unit structure, which we announced in September. I have strong conviction in the market opportunity from rapid global adoption of the technology architecture built with cloud infrastructure tied to intelligent endpoints and connected by high performance networks.

The value and urgency of data storage at every point across this architecture has never been clearer. Customers need solutions that can best address their requirements across a variety of use cases and end markets. The ability to capture this opportunity at every stage highlights the criticality of having a broad portfolio of both flash and hard drive products. We have the best and most comprehensive storage platform in the industry and I believe over the coming quarters, we will continue to see the compelling benefits of this strategy.

In particular, there are significant operational and go to market synergies with our integrated flash and HDD portfolios which are important competitive differentiators for WD. There is also a great deal of customer overlap between our flash and HDD businesses and we believe our long-standing, deep and collaborative customer relationships will be a key factor in achieving strong performance over time.

A great example is that following the acquisition of SanDisk, we built on our strong HDD customer base to drive impressive adoption of SSD solutions on the client side. As a result of our established, trusted relationships, our HDD customers then turned to us to also provide them with flash solutions.

In fact, we now equip all of our top 20 customers with both flash and HDD products. Our demonstrated ability to support our customers by providing a breadth of options that gives us confidence that we can do the same in the enterprise SSD space in the years ahead. Ultimately, we understand our customers’ needs and we can work with them to address their evolving and growing storage ecosystem to provide them with a wide range of solutions.

At the same time, there are technical dynamics between flash and HDD that are very different. While we develop innovative compelling technologies in both areas, each require separate dedicated focus on product development, technical strategy and execution on our road maps and product commitments. To that end, one of my first observations when I arrived at WD was that we could do a better job of capitalizing on these dynamics. So to help us accelerate our strategy, we have created flash and HDD business units each with a dedicated general manager.

This new structure is designed to accelerate growth and drive agility, sharper focus in business accountability throughout the organization. Within each business unit, engineering and product management teams will be responsible for driving product strategy, roadmap and pricing with overall P&L responsibilities. The GMs of each unit will work with their — will work with their peers in operations, memory technology, sales finance, legal and human resources to drive their businesses with accountability for results.

As part of this reorganization, Rob Soderbery joined WD in September as Executive Vice President and General Manager of the new flash business unit. Rob is a 30 year technology industry veteran with outstanding experience leading enviable product franchises at scale and has deep technology and product management expertise. Earlier this afternoon, we announced that, Ashley Gorakhpurwalla is joining us as Executive Vice President and General Manager of our HDD business unit.

Ashley brings 30 years of technology experience to the team and has spent majority of his career at Dell Technologies in many different engineering and business leadership roles, focused on complex data center infrastructure. Most recently, he was President and GM of servers and infrastructure systems where he had full P&L responsibility for a $20 billion business and a global team of 4,500 technologists. We are thrilled to have both of these exceptional leaders on board.

Now turning to our financial results. In the first quarter, results were at the upper end of the guidance ranges we provided in August. We reported revenue of $3.9 billion and non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.65. Results were strengthened by retail where we are executing a compelling innovation story reinforced by our powerful brand recognition and reputation for exceptional performance encouraging economic and market dynamic supported this performance as COVID restrictions eased during the period, while consumer flash pricing stabilized.

In addition, continued work from home and distance learning trends drove some upside in hard drive demand for desktops and notebooks. In general, some of the uncertainty we saw last quarter is starting to dissipate. For example, we have better clarity today on geopolitical dynamics, — concerns and stability and consumer flash pricing.

We are also seeing positive indications around the progression of the 5G ramp and the growth of potential gaming – the growth potential of gaming, excuse me. However, some near-term headwinds remain. Demand trends continue to be mixed and there have been a recent COVID related lock-downs and upsurges in several countries.

While we are not out of the woods on these macro impacts, we are more optimistic than we were last quarter on some of these issues abating in calendar 2021. Turning to a recap of performance in our flash business. Our broad flash product portfolio, technical leadership, deep customer relationships, extensive distribution channel, and a low cost architecture continue to differentiate us from our peers.

Product highlights in the quarter included: Within retail, we refreshed our entire SSD product line including introducing the ArmorLock security platform. ArmorLock is a data encryption platform featuring state-of-the-art security technology and ease of use in enabling secure storage. The first product to leverage this technology is the ArmorLock Encrypted NVMe SSD.

The initial reaction to this product has been terrific, particularly with professionals and content creators in the media and entertainment industry. As we enter a seasonally strong quarter, we are well positioned in the retail space and expect the fiscal second quarter to be another growth quarter in retail.

For WD WD_BLACK product line has been expanding — has been expanding and continues to add innovative solutions for gamers including the recently launched WD_BLACK SN850. This is our first SSD to feature next generation PCIe 4.0 technology and early reception has been very positive.

In fact, over 850,000 gamers streamed our Twitch launch in early October. Our comprehensive portfolio is enabling us to provide flash products directly into consoles as well as provide leading flash and HDD retail solutions for the broader consumer gaming market.

In total, Gaming represented about 10% of our flash revenue this quarter. Gaming continues to be a promising growth area for us and we are excited about the future of this end market. We continued the enterprise SSD momentum we discussed last quarter having now completed over 100 qualifications of our second-generation NVMe products. Over the next two quarters, we expect to start qualifications at additional cloud titans [Phonetic] and one of our largest OEMs, which will further expand our addressable market.

We have large cloud and OEM partners having large cloud and OEM partners complete the qualification cycle, can be a multi-quarter process with deep commitment and investment from both parties required. But they typically lead to high volume purchases.

We are well versed in this process having undertaken thousands of qualifications over the past several years, which are inevitably successful. The enterprise SSD market has immense untapped potential and remains a key area of focus for us. I’m also confident the recent organization changes we’ve made will further sharpen our execution in this critical market. More broadly, our successful 20-year partnership with Kioxia continues to be a strength of the business.

Our joint memory technology road map remains strong with impressive VIX 4 and VIX 5 [Phonetic] yields and associated strong cost improvements underpinning our entire portfolio.

We also regularly work with Kioxia on future facilities — facility planning. To that end, this afternoon Kioxia announced the construction of the shell for Fab7 in Yokkaichi which is expected to commence in the spring of 2021. We expect to continue our joint venture investments for Fab7 and look forward to our ongoing successful partnership.

On the HDD side of the business, we continue to align our product portfolio towards growth markets particularly in cloud and smart video. These end markets demand high performance, high capacity drives and we are continuing to innovate and head and media design firmware and mechanical suspension to take advantage of this opportunity.

We achieved important HDD business and product milestones in the quarter, which highlights our commitment to innovation and our focus on sharpening execution. First, I’m pleased to announce that we reached our goal of producing over one million energy assisted drives.

We are seeing strong engagement with customers as we build on our — on our capacity to aggressively ramp this platform. We have completed nearly 100 qualifications including with one cloud titan and have an additional 125 qualifications in process including with two more cloud titans. We’re excited about the progress we’ve made and expect the 18-terabyte capacity point to be the sweet spot in the industry.

Second, on Monday we announced qualifications have been completed on the 20 terabyte platform and we have already started shipping for revenue. You may recall, several years ago we committed to delivering a 20-terabyte product to our customers by 2020. Reaching this critical milestone is a significant achievement and testament to our ability to deliver on our product road maps.

Finally in our OEM and retail end markets for HDD, we saw upside in demand driven by the work from home and distance learning trends and expect this to continue through the current quarter.

I’m very proud of the team for the focus and commitment to achieving these important milestones and I’m excited about how we are positioned for success moving forward. I will now ask Bob to share details on our first quarter results, before I talk about what we see going forward.

Robert Eulau — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thanks Dave, and good afternoon everyone. Overall, results for the first quarter were at the upper end of the guidance range as we provided in August. We continue to make a number of long-term structural changes in the way we are running the business to accelerate growth and drive agility, focus and business accountability throughout the organization.

We are evaluating whether any changes are needed to our already comprehensive disclosure as a result of the new business unit structure that Dave described. Today, however, I will focus on our traditional disclosures. For the first quarter, revenue was $3.9 billion, down 9% sequentially and 3% year-over-year. Recall, the last fiscal year period was a 14-week quarter. Looking at our end markets, Client Devices revenue was $1.9 billion, a bit better than expected, up 2% sequentially and 20% year-over-year.

Within this end market, client SSD revenue declined sequentially from a record level as our customers digested some excess inventory and we faced lower flash pricing. Notebook and desktop hard drive revenue declined sequentially as the market continue to transition to SSD-based products, but demand was better than expected due to work, school and game from home trends. Smart video demand was better than expected as this market started to recover. Gaming revenue experienced very strong sequential growth as we increased our shipments in preparation for the upcoming new game console launches.

And finally, mobile flash revenue grew on a sequential and year-over-year basis, driven by demand from several China-based customers and new 5G product road maps here in the U.S. Moving on to Data Center Devices and Solutions. Revenue was $1.1 billion, down 33% sequentially and 26% year-over-year.

Both capacity enterprise hard drive and enterprise SSD revenue were down sequentially due to digestion [Phonetic] at both cloud and OEM customers. Next, Client Solutions revenue was above expectations at $847 million, up 23% sequentially as brick and mortar stores continued recovering and online and curbside pickup trends continued. Client Solutions was down 5% year-over-year. The work, school and gaming from home trend benefited both hard drive and flash-based products, again highlighting the powerful — powerful go to market synergies of this channel.

As Dave mentioned, flash pricing and retail has been fairly stable. Traditionally, this has been a leading indicator to pricing trends in other portions of the flash market. Turning to revenue by technology. Flash revenue was $2.1 billion, down 7% sequentially, but up 27% year-over-year. Flash ASPs were down 9% sequentially on a blended basis and down 6% on a like-for-like basis. Bit shipments were up 1% sequentially.

Hard drive revenue was $1.8 billion, down 10% sequentially and down 23% year-over-year. On a sequential basis, total exabyte shipments were down 7%. While the average price per hard drive decreased 9% to $79 reflecting the digestion we noted for our capacity enterprise drive products.

As we move into costs and expenses, please note all of my comments will be related to non-GAAP results unless stated otherwise. Gross margin for the first quarter was down 2.6 percentage points sequentially to 26.3%, slightly above the midpoint of our guidance range. Flash, K1 startup costs were $66 million. COVID related costs were $28 million, essentially all attributable to hard drives down from $96 million in the prior quarter.

Our flash gross margin was 26.4%, down 4.1 percentage points from last quarter, as pricing was down more than anticipated. We continue to seek — to achieve good cost reductions, which helped to partially offset the decline in pricing. Our hard drive gross margin was 26.2%, down 1 percentage point sequentially due to product mix and costs associated with the early ramp of our next generation energy assisted hard drives. COVID related costs represented about 1.1 percentage point on our hard drive gross margins.

Non-GAAP earnings per share was $0.65. Operating cash flow for the first quarter was $363 million and free cash flow was $196 million. Capital expenditures, which include the purchase of property, plant and equipment and activity related to flash joint ventures on our cash flow statement was a cash outflow of $167 million.

In the fiscal first quarter, we reduced debt by $213 million, including an optional debt payment of $150 million. Our liquidity position continues to be strong. At the end of the quarter, we had $3 billion in cash and cash equivalents and our gross debt outstanding was $9.5 billion. Our debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio was four times in the first quarter. Our adjusted EBITDA as defined in our credit agreement was $3.4 billion, flat sequentially resulting in a leverage ratio of 2.8 times.

As a reminder, our credit agreement includes $980 million in depreciation add back associated with the joint ventures. This is not reflected in our cash flow statement. Please refer to the earnings presentation on the Investor Relations website for further details. Moving on to our outlook. As Dave mentioned, we are optimistic the conditions will improve next calendar year.

However, our visibility remains limited in the near-term, as a result of the uncertainty of the pandemic and global economic contraction. Despite this uncertainty, we continue to execute effectively and build on our strong foundation of great products, deep customer relationships and large and growing end markets.

We are working on a number of substantial product transitions that will set us up well for the long term. By technology, we expect hard drive revenue will be up and flash revenue will decline. During the fiscal first quarter, we experienced a pull forward in demand due to geopolitical dynamics. The most significant was from Huawei, which represented mid to high single digit percentage of sales.

We are now planning on zero sales to Huawei in the fiscal second quarter. With all these factors in mind, our fiscal second quarter guidance is as follows. We expect revenues to be in the range of $3.75 billion to $3.95 billion. Non-GAAP gross margin to be between 24% and 26%.

This range includes approximately $30 million in costs associated with COVID and $50 million in costs associated with the K1 fab. We expect the fiscal second quarter to be the final quarter in which we incur a meaningful period expenses associated with the start up of the K1 fab. We expect operating expenses to be between $680 million and $700 million. Interest and other expense is expected to be between $70 million and $75 million.

The tax rate is expected to be between 21% and 25% in the second quarter, and we expect non-GAAP earnings per share to be between $0.40 and $0.60 in the second quarter assuming approximately 306 million fully diluted shares.

In summary, we are managing well in an uncertain environment and positioning ourselves in both the flash and hard drive markets for the significant long-term growth opportunities that are ahead.

Now I will turn it back to Dave.

David Goeckeler — Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Bob. Heading into the holiday season end of calendar 2021, we are optimistic about what lies ahead. As the technology industry evolves and grows, and data becomes more critical and valuable, we will be positioned for success by continuing our history of innovation, delivering on our product roadmap across flash and HDD, building on our strong customer relationship as a trusted storage provider of choice and continuing to sharpen our execution across the business. The recent organizational changes will be integral to accelerating and enhancing our ability to address and capture major opportunities in front of us.

I consider changed catalyst of opportunity and I’m very excited about the future of Western Digital. We will continue to think strategically and act thoughtfully with the best interests of our shareholders, customers and employees in mind. I’ll now turn the call over to the operator to begin Q&A.

