What to expect when Yum! Brands (YUM) reports Q4 earnings this week

Shares of Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) were up over 1% on Monday. The stock has gained 4% over the past three months. The company is scheduled to report its fourth quarter 2022 earnings results on Wednesday, February 8, before market open. Here’s a look at what to expect from the report:

Revenue

Analysts are estimating revenues of $1.92 billion for Yum in Q4 2022, which compares to $1.89 billion reported in Q4 2021. In the third quarter of 2022, revenues increased 2% year-over-year to $1.64 billion.

Earnings

Analysts project EPS of $1.26 for the fourth quarter of 2022 which compares to adjusted EPS of $1.02 in the year-ago quarter. In Q3 2022, adjusted EPS was $1.09, down 11% YoY.

Points to note

In the third quarter of 2022, Yum reported a 5% growth in same-store sales along with unit growth of 6% and system sales growth of 10%. The company opened 979 gross units across 74 countries during the quarter further broadening its vast footprint.

The company’s KFC and Taco Bell divisions saw sales growth in the single digits while Pizza Hut reported a 4% decline during the third quarter. Same-store sales in the KFC division rose 7%, with particular strength in regions like India and the Middle East which benefited from strength across digital channels. The growth in system sales and units during the quarter amid macro headwinds indicates the resilience of this business in a challenging environment.

The Taco Bell division benefited from menu innovation that drove single digit growth in same-store sales and system sales during the third quarter. Yum is benefiting from international expansion with all its units seeing momentum and growth in international markets. Within the US, Yum continues its development despite the challenging environment reflecting the strength of its business.

