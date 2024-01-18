Categories Analysis, Industrials
What to look for when Southwest Airlines (LUV) reports Q4 2023 earnings
Southwest expects capacity for the fourth quarter to be up around 21% YoY
Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) rose over 1% on Thursday. The stock has gained 17% in the past three months. The airline is scheduled to report its earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2023 on Thursday, January 25, before markets open. Here’s a look at what to expect from the earnings report:
Revenue
Analysts are projecting revenue of $6.74 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023, which would represent a 9% growth from the same period a year ago. In the third quarter of 2023, operating revenues increased 5% year-over-year to $6.5 billion.
Earnings
The consensus estimate for EPS in Q4 2023 is $0.12. This compares to an adjusted loss of $0.38 per share reported in Q4 2022. In Q3 2023, the company reported adjusted EPS of $0.38.
Points to note
In its investor update provided in December, Southwest said travel demand and yields remained healthy in the fourth quarter of 2023, with strong leisure demand and record revenue during the Thanksgiving holiday. Close-in bookings, including managed business bookings, were better than expected in November through mid-December. Therefore the company expects its unit revenues for the fourth quarter to be down 9-10% year-over-year, instead of its previous expectation of down 9-11%.
Southwest expects capacity for the fourth quarter to be up around 21% YoY. Economic fuel costs are expected to range between $3.00-3.10 versus the prior range of $2.90-3.00. Operating costs, excluding fuel, (CASM-X) is projected to be down 16-19% YoY.
Looking ahead to 2024, Southwest said it expects year-over-year capacity growth of 10-12% for the first quarter and 6-8% for the full year. The airline also stated that “the annual goal for capacity beyond 2024 is now for low-to-mid single-digit YoY ASM growth with low single-digit YoY trip growth.”
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Earnings Summary: A snapshot of Discover Financial Services’ (DFS) Q4 report
Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) has reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023. The company's board of directors declared a semi-annual dividend for preferred stock and a quarterly dividend for
FAST Earnings: Highlights of Fastenal’s Q4 2023 report
Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) on Thursday announced fourth-quarter 2023 financial results, reporting higher sales and net income. Net income was $266.4 million, or $0.46 per share, in the fourth quarter of
Kinder Morgan (KMI) Earnings: 4Q23 Key Numbers
Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) reported revenues of $4 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $4.6 billion in the same period a year ago. Net income attributable