Wipro, Ltd. (WIT) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Wipro, Ltd. (NYSE: WIT) Q4 2021 earnings call

Presentation:

Operator

Aparna Iyer, Vice President and Corporate Treasurer

Aparna Iyer — Vice President and Corporate Treasurer

A very warm welcome to our Q4 earnings call. We will begin the call with business highlights and overview by Thierry Delaporte, our CEO and Managing Director, followed by financial overview by our CFO, Jatin Dalal.

Before Thierry starts, let me draw your attention to the fact that during this call, we may make certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reforms Act, 1995. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are associated with uncertainties and risks, which may cause the actual results to differ materially from those expected.

The uncertainties and risk factors are explained in our detailed filings with SEC. Wipro does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements to reflect events and circumstances after the date of filing. The conference call will be archived and a transcript will be made available on our website.

Over to you, Thierry.

Thierry Delaporte — Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director

Thank you. Good morning or good evening, everyone and thank you for joining us today. It’s definitely good to be able to speak to you again this quarter. I hope you’ve been staying safe. There are some of you may now be vaccinated. But if not, I really hope you, you have accessed the vaccine soon. In fact talking about that I’m happy to share that for our colleagues, based in India we will be organizing vaccination camps in our campus — campuses, as per the guidelines set by the government. And we will reimburse the cost of vaccination for not just our employees, but their families as well.

[0:02:02] much needed relief in a tough year for everyone around the world. But thanks to the grit and perseverance of our entire team, we are stronger and more resilient than ever before. As you would have seen, our Q4 performance was built on top of a momentum we saw in the last quarter. We have reported a solid growth in revenues, healthy order booking, and frankly, great execution resulting in robust margins. This sets the stage for the next quarter and the next financial year as well.

Now let me give you some more details on the results, right. Let’s start with the revenue. Our revenue growth during the quarter was 3.9% in reported terms and 3% on constant currency terms, which is at the top quartile of our guidance range. I’m very pleased to tell you that this is the best fourth quarter results we have reported in the last 10 years. This was led by a good volume growth and despite the steep decline in the first quarter of the fiscal year, because of the pandemic, we bounced back to finish the year with — I would say only a marginal decline of 1.4% year-on-year.

Now let’s look at the demand. The demand environment right now is robust and our overall pipeline is pretty healthy. In fact, our total contract value of order book in the second half H2 ’21 grew by 33% year-on-year. That is the highest total TCV we’ve ever reported. You may ask what has led to this performance? First of all, I would say, there is an increased activity in the market that we have leveraged very well. But secondly, [0:04:07] our numbers reflect the large deals, we’ve been able to close. We have closed 12 large deals, resulting in a TCV of $1.4 billion. This TCV includes a mega deal that we closed during the quarter in our Americas market, which can should lead to revenue of over $1 billion over the deal duration.

[0:04:34] previously talked about how M&A is going to be a need to grow part of our business strategy and you see that in the last two quarters. We’ve announced acquisitions across several key markets, including US, Europe, Latin America, Australia, India. This acquisition have strengthened our local presence and our service offerings. During the quarter, we also announced our largest ever acquisition Capco. This acquisition of Capco will strengthen very significantly opposition [0:05:14] in the global financial services market. It’s very clear. We are quite excited to onboard [0:05:20] some exceptional domain experts and leadership talent in that space.

We remain hopeful of closing this transaction as early as possible. We also — you would have seen that announced the acquisition of Ampion in Australian-based provider of cyber security, DevOps and quality engineering services. This acquisition will — [0:05:49] definitely expand our footprint in Australia and accelerate our growth in the Asia-Pac region. Our strategic mergers and acquisitions over the years have created a vibrant new age and diverse community of talent around the world. Some of you may have noticed that on April 1, ’21 we retired some of our individual acquired brands and we united seven such previous acquisitions thereby truly integrating everyone under one brand, one identity, and one mindset and ambitions that now allows all of us to go-to-market as one Wipro.

The fourth point is on margins or operating margin during the quarter were 21%, it’s a 340 basis points increase year-on-year. Our operating metrics have shown consistent improvement with utilization and offshoring being at the highest ever. I’m pleased to share that we have released as promised salary increments and promotions covering approximately 80% of our employees effective January 1, 2020. We are pleased with their — with our re-going execution, which has also resulted in operating margin of 20.3% for the full year, an expansion of 200 basis points [0:07:29] in the financial year.

Now what speaks of — our focus is that we completed Q4 in an entierly new operating [0:07:39] This was in fact first quarter under the new organization structure that if you remember I had announced in November ’20. So essentially, we undertook the biggest ever transformation of the company. And so, little to no disruption in our market focus. Our results that are out, change takes time, but I’m pleased to share that we are now well settled in the new ways of working with the spotlight firmly [0:08:09] our customers’ needs.

There is now a new cadre of leadership that has joined existing executive team. All key positions have been filled. I’m really proud to say that my senior team is truly diverse and bring to be the kind of including leadership that is not so typical of our industries. [0:08:34] But it’s imperative that we build local talents and improve ethnic agenda diversities. Of course, a lot more needs to be done, but I want to take a moment to note the progress we’ve made.

Now let me add some color to the underlying business performance. All our numbers are in constant currency for ease of reference. Important to note, there is significant traction across all our markets, which means our growth is broad-based and therefore sustainable. In America, we grew 3.5% sequentially. With most of the sectors showing strong growth. Our deal closures will provide a certain platform for next year. In America still we grew 4% sequentially, that led by the surge in volumes. The demand in the BFSI sector is strong across all service offerings. The manufacturing business is recovering, while our energy and utility business is likely to remain slightly volatile.

Our European market has delivered a sequential growth of 3.7%. On the back of several large deal wins that we’ve had through the year. United Kingdom and Ireland, Benelux, Germany grew collectively by 5.6% sequentially. Finally, our APMEA markets declined slightly. [0:00:16] due to conscious exit in some of the low quality businesses in the middle market. But what I want to highlight is that all the other regions collectively have grown by 3.6% sequentially.

Now looking at our global business lines, the iDEAS global business line which constitutes applications data and engineering grew by 2.1% quarter-over-quarter. This was led by a greater demand for our service offerings, digital experience and data and engineering services. Our older global business line, iCORE grew by 4.3% quarter-over-quarter with all three service offerings that is to say, digital operations platform, cloud infrastructure services and our security practice growing well.

Another indicator of how broad based our growth was is to note that our top customers, our top five — top 10 customers net growth well ahead of the overall company. Now let me give you a sense of the kind of deals we are winning, that also gives you a picture of the current business landscape. One of the best examples is what we already announced, the five-year deal with Telefonica O2 which we signed in February ’21.

As we look at our customer’s buying patterns, this deal truly represents a lot of what we are seeing across industries and I will either straight it through three assets. One, almost all customers believe that now is the time for radical renovation of their IT environment, while there are many strategies and approaches to top to bottom overhaul of the IT state. The goals are similar to significantly change the speed, the efficiency, the cost, the effectiveness of how IT support business grows, innovation and customer experience. We poised [0:02:31] very well positioned to serve customers across the spectrum of IT transformation.

Second, cloud is at the center of customer conversations. Cloud is in fact becoming the computing platform for large percentage of infrastructure and applications in the future. Whether the conversation is focused on cloud migration or cloud native applications, multi-hybrid public or private cloud, customer are seeking [0:03:00] partnership in cloud. We have then shift their operating models, as well as innovating across the enterprise value chain. So we are co-investing in business value and outcomes to our customers. Demonstrating our long-term commitment to them, where supporting their funding money. Our deals becomes more integrated, transformational and require greater innovation across the ecosystems we expect more conversations in this area.

And not a deal that we have won with similar [0:03:40] is a European mapping and location data company that has selected Wipro to partner in the cloud and digital transformation journey. As part of that engagements, we currently set up next-gen high rig cloud operation centers and being [0:04:00] mapping domain. We will leverage our homes, AI robotics platform to enable a fully agile and [0:04:11] improving productivity and enhancing user experience for the customer.

And finally, on to our outlook for the next quarter. We are guiding for a revenue growth of 2% to 4% outside of Capco and Ampion. This will translate into a year-on-year double-digit growth of 11% to 13% for this quarter. This guidance reflects the environment we are operating in, no doubt our increased focus on the market and our improved execution rigor. We recognize that we are competing for quality talent and we are free prepared to lead the war for good times. We are investing in building talented scale. We have implemented several interventions to retain diverse talent as well.

In parallel, measures are in place to ensure the supply chain does not slow down our pace of growth. This includes, but it’s not limited too, one, promotion cycles across [0:05:20]. Two, field differentiated bonus and third, the rollout of the much deserved salary increases for our senior colleagues in June 21. Our margin in Q1 will reflect these investments for growth.

To summarize, I would say that we are pleased with the current business momentum and the optimistic — we are optimistic about strengthening that momentum going into the new financial year. All our key markets are growing on a year-on-year basis and that’s the solid foundation we are starting FY ’22 on. A final, but a very important point that I must make today is on the philosophy that we grow [0:06:11] has been passionately practicing for the last 10 years that our business should not be detached from the evolving climate crisis. So I want you to know that our growth ambition fully incorporates decarbonization efforts and builds on our EFG roadmap. In the coming days, you will see us make some significant announcement on the stroms.

More on that later, but now let me hand it over to Jatin for his comments on the financials. Jatin, over to you.

Jatin Dalal — Chief Financial Officer

Thanks a lot, Thierry and good morning, good evening to all of you, who are joining our earnings call. Once again a great pleasure for us to host you. Let me give you summary of our performance. As Thierry spoke about, we delivered our quarter four in the top quartile of our guidance range at 3%. In reported terms, this was 3.9% sequentially. And this comes on the back of two good quarters, where we delivered in quarter three, a 3% sequential — 3.4% sequential growth and before that 2%. So overall we are tracking a good trajectory as we complete this financial year.

Our operating margin in quarter four was 21% which is compared to 17.6% of quarter four of last year was 340 basis points up. We feel quite well about the kind of execution that we were able to achieve in quarter four and deliver this operating margin. We delivered for the full year 20.3% operating margin for IT services and this was a 220 basis point expansion for the full year.

I’ll speak about ETR. For the full year, our ETR was 21.8%. The ETR was lower in quarter four because of couple of tax matters getting settled and we got some upsides on that, but we delivered 21.8% of ETR in quarter — in the full year of ’21 compared to 20.2% of fiscal 2020. Resultant, our net income for the full year grew 11% and our EPS growth for FY ’21 was 14.6% Y-o-Y.

Let me speak little bit about forex. We were able to achieve a healthy realization of INR73.83 for every $1 in quarter four. As we ended the year, we had about $3.2 billion of forex hedges of which about $450 million were hedges for certain capital investments we have made in our subsidiaries and are not for the normal inflows for our sales proceeds. So from that perspective, we remain in the range — our historical range of $2.6 billion to $2.8 billion, but as I said, we have topped it up with certain capital protection hedges that we have executed in quarter four.

Let me speak about cash flow. In quarter four, our cash flow was a little lower. As you know, our DSOs are significantly better in quarter three and it — they go up slightly in quarter four. Typically, in the beginning of the year, there is a little — more time taken to issue fresh POS [0:00:22] and by the time, you bill against those POS, you know the collections typically sleeps [0:00:27] slightly into April, what should have come in March, so therefore, typically in quarter four, we have a slightly higher DSO compared to quarter three. So that had one impact, but I’m pleased to say that in this quarter four, we have improved our DSO by about eight days compared to quarter four of last year. So effectively, year-on-year, you would still see a strong improvement in cash collection.

Second thing is that we have also — because of the bank holidays and a few other things that impact the cash payout — we have paid four salaries in India in this quarter. Of course, this doesn’t impact P&L in any manner, but cash flow does get impacted. So Q4 cash flow has been slightly lower than what we would like, but I’m very pleased to say that for the full year, we have had very robust cash flow generations. Our operating cash flow as percentage of net income is 137% and our free cash flow as a percentage of net income is 119%.

You would have seen that our net cash — net of debt has come down at the end of March and compared to December end, it was $5.2 billion in December end, which is $3.6 billion at the end of March and that is pretty much reflective of the buyback that we have completed of $1.3 billion in the course of quarter four. Overall, we have a strong balance sheet, healthy P&L, and we look forward to FY ’22. We have guided for 2% to 4% as Thierry highlighted in his opening remarks. At the constant currency exchange rate that I mentioned is part of our appraisal rate.

We’ll be very happy to take your questions from here.

We are still processing the Q&A portion of the conference call. We will be updating it as soon as we analyze and process the con call. Stay tuned here for more updates.