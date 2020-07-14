Wipro Limited (WIT) Q1 2021 earnings call dated

Bill Stith — Senior Vice President and Global Head of Health Business

Thank you, Aparna. Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. It’s really wonderful to speak with all of you today. Last Monday, I joined Wipro as a Chief Executive Officer, and I’m excited to join Wipro, and consider it great privilege to be asked to lead Wipro. Such an exceptional global company with incredible legacy.

I’ve known Wipro as one of the pioneering leaders in the industry. And over the years, I’ve come to greatly respect and admire the Company. It’s values, it’s people, and its capabilities. Above all, the Founder, Chairman, Mr. Azim Premji’s extraordinary leadership of this Company for over 50 years. And, he is equally exceptional, generosity is they generate. I’ve great respect for the work done by the Azim Premji Foundation for the [Indecipherable] 04:13, it’s to-date 67% economic ownership of Wipro as greater meaning to what we do.

I speak to you amidst a global pandemic, which has few parallels in the industry. Fifty of employees will be our paramount concern as we navigate these extraordinary times. The pandemic has brought about laughing changes in our ways of working. I’ve heard of remarkable stories from our customers, our partners, and colleagues on how we have adapted to the new demands of today. And the indomitable spirit and dedication that we’ve shown in keeping our promises to customers and communities that we operate in.

Over the last few years — few weeks, I’ve been spending time, although only started a few days ago. I’ve been spending time over the last few weeks. We senior leaders and teams across units and functions to take a holistic view of our business and better understand our opportunities and challenges. This is definitely a defining period for our industry and for Wipro. Disruption as always being a part of business, the challenges are new, but I know that Wipro with a long history of 75 years has overcome many challenges we still I think in a resilience.

The culture of innovation of course [Indecipherable] 05:47 over the ages will help us pivot and transform. Finally, I’d like to state that profitable growth is our most important agenda. Despite the immediate challenges, I’ve absolutely no doubt that we’ll emerge stronger. Over the next few weeks, working closely with German’s [Indecipherable] 06:12 primary and also senior leaders, I hope to finalize the plan to drive improvements across all spheres, in our quest to achieve industry leading growth. So, I look forward to meet you in person next time with more details on our strategy and vision for the organization.

With that, I hand it over to Jatin for his comments on the business performance and highlights for Q1 ’21. Jatin.

Jatin Dalal — Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thanks. Thank you very much, Thierry. Good evening. It’s great to talk to you all. It has been a tremendous quarter for all of us. I can talk on behalf of team Wipro. When we started the quarter, I think we had very, very little visibility as to what we are getting into, one of the toughest quarters as we started the journey. I’ll give you a brief synopsis of what we have done in the course of the quarter, and then we will take up the questions. I want to cover this highlights in three parts. Number one is employee safety and wellness. Second is on our financial performance and little bit on demand outlook. And third is about an acquisition that we announced today.

So, let me start very briefly about the way we’ve managed our operation. We’ve continued to work extensively from home. And at any point in time, we don’t have more than 4,000 or 4,500 people in our offices, and we’ve been able to work seamlessly, including delivering transitions, including delivering too complex development projects, including meeting all [Indecipherable] 08:00 as per our requirements from home.

Our teams have taken a greater owners on themselves to remain connected. To make sure that we are available for each other, our organization has come out with initiatives like fit for life, which are employee health and wellness programs, including some sort of counseling support when somebody needs help and somebody who talk to. So, that was on my first aspect.

Second aspect, let me talk about the financial performance. As you know, we deliver in a constant currency 7.5% decline. And on a year-on-year basis, we declined about 4.4% in constant currency. Our performance on margin was very satisfactory. We delivered an expansion of operating margin by 1.4 percentage points on a sequential basis, and we delivered 60 basis point or 0.6% on a Y-O-Y basis.

If you see — we’ve also done very well on cash conversion, which is the third metric we track very closely. Our performance on our operating cash flow was 127% of our EBITDA. And our, our free cash flow was 157% of our net income. As you know, we had one month extra salary last quarter, and we had that benefit in quarter one. But even if I take that away, I think the teams have done remarkable job to remain very cost conscious and cash conscious in a tough quarter.

I’ll go a little down in the P&L. We’ve a slight expansion of other income, which was led by the [Indecipherable] 00:10 we have of cash. And we have about $4 billion of cash compared to $3.4 billion that we had last quarter, net of debt on our balance sheet. Our ETR was slightly higher at 22.1%. Our net income was the year-on-year flat. And our EPS growth, because we had a buyback as you know in September last year, our EPS growth was 5.7% year-on-year. Overall, we are quite happy with the way we came together and executed the quarter. Now, let me talk a little bit about the demand environment. Demand environment is driven by what we call as three C’s. The first is cloud, second is collaboration, and third is cyber. We are also seeing great uptick offerings like VDI, SD-WAN, excellent traction for our digital operations and platform offerings in this post-Covid era. From our sector standpoint, while we have had a tough quarter one probably across all sectors, but specifically, we’re seeing some stability returning in our consumer business unit, in our tech business unit, and in our communication business unit. For others, we’ll watch it closely as to how the traction unfolds during the course of quarter 2.

Overall, from our perspective, we started the quarter with a certain trajectory. But, we executed well on many fronts, including on revenue front to be able to come at the end where we came. Now let me talk a little a bit about the acquisition that we announced today. it’s acquisitions of smaller acquisition, but it gives us a good access into Northeast Brazil. It gives us access into new set of customers that we don’t have in financial services, retail, public sector, and manufacturing services. It’s a profitable business, which has been growing rapidly and above all, it provides us a great opportunity in terms of sourcing this talent, which is very capable and very, very cost competitive for our global business. Overall, I think team Wipro came together quite well in quarter one. When I started — I said that when we started, we have very low visibility as to what we are getting into. But, I think we stayed together and delivered a good quarter for our partners and shareholders. So with that, we are very happy to take your question.

Questions and Answers:

Thank you very much sir. Ladies and gentlemen, we will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] 03:30 Ladies and gentlemen, we will wait for a moment, while the question queue assembles. [Operator Instructions] The first question is from the line of Sudheer Guntupalli from Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Please go ahead.

Sudheer Guntupalli — Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. — Analyst

Good evening, gentlemen. Thanks for giving the opportunity. The margin performance during the quarter, especially at gross margin level was very impressive. In fact, it was better than even pre-Covid quarters. So, what is your thought process on the sustainability of this a cost structure or margin level? So, you look at it more like a one-time spike due to aggressive cost control or you think this would be something, which is sustainable going forward?

