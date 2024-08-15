WMT Earnings: All you need to know about Walmart’s Q2 2025 earnings results

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Consolidated revenue was $169.3 billion, up 4.8%, or 5% in constant currency, from the same period last year.

Consolidated net income attributable to Walmart decreased 43% year-over-year to $4.5 billion, or $0.56 per share. Adjusted EPS was $0.67.

Revenue and earnings beat expectations sending the stock climbing over 6% in premarket hours on Thursday.

For the third quarter of 2025, consolidated net sales are expected to increase 3.25-4.25% year-over-year in constant currency. Adjusted EPS is expected to be $0.51-0.52.

Walmart updated its fiscal year 2025 guidance and now expects consolidated net sales to increase 3.75-4.75% YoY in constant currency. Adjusted EPS is expected to be $2.35-2.43.

Prior performance