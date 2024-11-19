Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail

WMT Earnings: Walmart Q3 sales and profit rise and beat estimates

Retail giant Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) on Tuesday announced financial results for the third quarter of 2025, reporting an increase in sales and net profit. The numbers also topped expectations.

Consolidated sales increased to $ 168.00 billion in the October quarter from $159.44 billion in the comparable period of last year, and came in above estimates.

Earnings, on an adjusted basis, increased to $0.58 per share in Q3 from $0.51 per share last year. Net income attributable to the company was $4.58 billion or $0.57 per share in the third quarter, compared to $453 million or $0.06 per share in Q3 2024.

