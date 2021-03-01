Workhorse Group, Inc. (WKHS) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Workhorse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) Q4 2020 earnings call dated

Robert Willison — Chief Operating Officer

Thank you, operator and good morning everyone. We appreciate you taking the time to join us for our call. Before the market opened, we issued a press release with all our results for the fourth quarter and for the year ended December 31, 2020, a copy of which is in the Investor Relations section of our website. We also released our Form 10-K this morning.

I’m going to turn the call over to our CFO, Steve Schrader in a few moments and Steve will walk us through our financial results for the quarter and for the full year. After that, our CEO, Duane Hughes will give you an update on our business and provide an outlook for the year ahead.

But before we begin, I want to call your attention to our Safe Harbor provision for forward-looking statements that is posted on our website and as part of our quarterly update. The Safe Harbor provision identifies risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the content of our forward-looking statements. Our 2020 Form 10-K and other periodic filings on file with the SEC provide further detail about the risk factors related to our business.

And with that, I would like to turn the call over to our CFO, Steve Schrader. Steve?

Steve Schrader — Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Rob, and thank you to all who are joining us for today’s call. This morning we issued a press release which discusses the results of our operations for the quarter. Additionally, as Rob just mentioned, our Form 10-K was also filed today. I recommend you going through both materials to get more color on some of the information being discussed today.

Now to our financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020. Sales for the fourth quarter of 2020 recorded at $652,000 compared with $3,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019. For the full year, sales were $1.4 million compared to $377,000 in 2019. Increase in sales for both the quarter and the year was due to a higher volume of trucks produced and delivered.

Cost of goods sold increased to $7 million from $2.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. For the full year, cost of goods sold was $13.1 million compared to $5.8 million in 2019. The increase was primarily due to a higher volume of trucks produced, as well as increased production payroll and warranty expenses.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased to $4.7 million from $3.6 million in the same period last year. The increase was attributable to higher incentive stock compensation and consulting costs. For the full year, SG&A expenses were $20.2 million compared to $10.2 million in 2019. The increase in SG&A expenses was attributable to higher consulting costs and employee compensation.

Research and development expenses were $4 million which was consistent from $4 million in the same period last year. For the full year, R&D expenses were $9.2 million compared to $8.2 million in 2019. The increase in R&D expenses for the full year was due to contract labor increases and prototype development expenses.

Other income increased to $322.2 million from $15.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. For the year, Other income increased to $323.1 million from $15.8 million in 2019. The increase was primarily related to an increase in the fair value of our investment in Lordstown Motors, which was valued at $330 million on December 31, 2020.

Interest expense net decreased to $4.9 million in the fourth quarter compared to $5.6 million from the same period last year. The decrease in interest expenses was primarily related to the decrease in the fair value of the company’s convertible notes. For the full year, interest expense, net was $190.5 million compared to $29.1 million in 2019. The increase was primarily related to a non-cash change in fair value of the company’s convertible notes as a result of an increase in stock price throughout the course of 2020.

Net income in Q4, 2020, was $280.5 million compared with a net income of $655,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019. For the full year, we had net income of $69.8 million compared to a net loss of $37.2 million in 2019. While our increased production efforts will likely cause our go-forward quarterly results to fluctuate, we look to build a long-term economically environmental sustainable organization.

As of today’s call, we have approximately $250 million in cash on our balance sheet. Over the course of 12 months, Workhorse’s finance team has executed various agreements to strengthen our balance sheet. Through several capital raises, we have been able to improve our liquidity. This capital infusion represents a greater total amount than our combined fundraising efforts since inception, which speaks to the progress we made over the years, translating to market acceptance and also provides us with the stability and resources to execute on our long-term production goals.

While we will continue to focus on building trucks to meet our backlog of orders, we will also evaluate the most efficient and responsible fundraising opportunities to support this mission.

This year we increased our Investor Relations effort by conducting over 200 one-on-one meetings and taking part in six investor conferences and totaled more than 800 attendees from institutional firms. This is the first time we’ve concentrated our Investor Relations beyond equity dealerships [Phonetic].

That completes my financial overview. I’ll now turn the call over to Duane to discuss operations and outlook. Duane?

Duane Hughes — Chief Executive Officer and President

Thanks, Steve, and good morning to everyone on the call. We appreciate you taking the time to join us today.

To start, I’d like to take a minute to directly address something that’s been top of mind for us, as well as many of you listening today. I’m speaking, of course, about the United States Postal Service Next Generation Delivery Vehicle or USPS NGDV program. As many of you are well aware, last Tuesday, the postal service issued a press release announcing that it made an award under the NGDV contract to a competing finalist. This was not the result we had anticipated or hoped for and we appreciate the interest of the many stakeholders who have reached out to better understand the decision-making process, as well as any potential next steps.

What I am able to share with you today is that we have requested, pursuant to the publicly-provided bid process rules, additional information from the U.S. Postal Service and have scheduled a face-to-face meeting with the postal Service on March 3. We understand that many people want answers and information in a timely manner and we will continue to work with the postal service according to the terms of our engagement as we move forward. To be clear, we intend to explore all avenues that are available to us. We appreciate your patience in the meantime as we allow this process to work through its proper course.

Now I’d like to get into updates from our operations, beginning with a brief look back this past year. The past 12 months have been a remarkable period for our company and for the world at large. Let me highlight a few items we have been keenly focused on in 2020. We raised $270 million in capital, transforming our balance sheet and giving us the capital to build the trucks in our backlog. We made significant improvements and additions to our leadership team; our Board of Directors and our overall headcount to support production. We achieved sought-after and required certifications with both federal and state regulators, ensuring that our vehicles can be sold in the U.S. and now Canada.

Production readiness; we announced major strategic partnerships designed to expand our production capabilities and sales reach by adding boots on the ground with consultants, proven advisors and full-time employees to achieve our goals. We announced several new customer agreements, allowing us to increase our backlog seven fold over the last year.

We made tremendous progress with our HorseFly autonomous delivery drone and participated in test deliveries with UPS and others that will ultimately impact the way we deliver packages, medical supplies, and other goods in our new more distanced world. We were approved for the rigorous FAA Type Certification process.

Needless to say, it’s been an incredible year for us and I’m both proud and grateful for the efforts of our employees who continue to dedicate themselves to our mission of changing last-mile delivery even in the face of a pandemic.

As noted on our last call, in November, our operations were unfortunately impacted by COVID-19 outbreak among our staff. Over the period of October 26, 2020 to January 29, 2021, we partnered with the Hamilton County Health Department to contact-trace more than 30 confirmed cases of COVID-19. As a result, we were able to safely manage our employees and contractors, and get them back into the workplace. We significantly enhanced our daily cleaning and personal protection habits following all recommended CDC and local health department guidelines. In addition, we also participated in a webinar offered by the health department to ensure we had shored up any areas for improvement. Here again, we worked daily on protocols, creating a safe environment for our employees and outside individuals.

On January 28 of this year, we received a letter from the Hamilton County Health Department informing us that due to no new positive cases booked for two full incubation cycles, they would be closing our case. I’m pleased to share that in the six weeks since receiving this letter, we have had only one new positive case of COVID-19. As of today, while we believe we are past these issues that were presented by the virus, we are still continuing to take all appropriate measures following state and federal guidelines, including self monitoring, taking temperatures, mask wearing, social distancing and routine hand-washing and are adding further procedures as we adapt to this ever changing environment. These measures include increasing our professional sterilization and disinfection services as part of our daily janitorial services throughout the day.

In the face of these new hurdles, we still continued to make progress on the recruiting front as well. Our large-scale manufacturing plan requires we rapidly increase our workforce to support these efforts. In November 2020, we had roughly 90 employees. Today, we have almost doubled our employee count to 170 strong, which has been augmented by third-party services, such as Hitachi and Belcan, in addition to our internal hiring efforts. All told, we are 200-plus people strong.

Another necessary but important step in our plan to reach scaled production is on the regulatory front. In 2020, we were able to successfully navigate through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the California Air Resource Board for our 2021 Series — C Series vehicles. Our C Series vehicles, like the vehicles from any commercial EV operator, have to pass a number of regulatory hurdles, both on a state and federal level, in order to operate on U.S. and Canadian roads. These certifications, while all meaningful in their own right, represent a significant undertaking on the part of the applicant. Having completed all requirements for nationwide sales and road readiness, we believe our current standing has us firmly in an early leadership position.

In July and October, we also received multiple executive orders from the California Air Resource Board respectively designating different C Series models as zero-emission vehicles in the State of California. Combined with our Certificate of Conformity from the EPA in March, our Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard certifications in June, we were the first medium-duty battery electric vehicle OEM to receive approvals from both the EPA, as well as CARB.

During the executive order testing process, our C-1000 Extended Range achieved an urban driving average of nearly 160 miles and an urban highway blended driving range of 149 miles per charge. Obtaining an executive order was only one of the preliminary requirements in order to be considered for the Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project, also known as HVIP, which we also successfully entered in late July. With our eligibility into the program confirmed, Workhorse’s C Series battery electric step vans are eligible for monetary vouchers of up to $45,000 per vehicle. Workhorse is also eligible to receive 2.07 Zero-Emission Vehicle credits for these models. ZEV credits can be sold to other original equipment manufacturers to help them meet CARB emission standards. Our eligibility for the HVIP program is expected to help dramatically reduce purchasing cost for California-based potential customers.

In October, we also received approval from the New York Truck Voucher Incentive Program to offer vouchers for our C Series battery electric delivery vans of up to $48,328. In support of our greater production efforts, we made meaningful progress on the sales front over the past few months, which has provided us with additional visibility into our production ramp going forward. Thanks to our efforts and expanding our sales channels through dealer networks and other distributors, as well as our attractive financing plans supported by Hitachi, we were able to increase our order backlog from 1,100 units to just over 8,000 units.

In November, Pritchard Companies placed a 500 unit order for our C-1000 electric delivery vans, while the Pride Group, headquartered in Canada, most recently placed a 6,320 unit order that includes both C-1000 and C-650 electric vehicles. Combined, the total value of these two purchases equates to over $600 million in sales. We expect the first deliveries to Pride customers by as early as July of this year.

In addition, we have forged a close working relationship with Hitachi’s mobility strategy team to develop and expand our dealer sales and support network. HCA has been assisting Workhorse in strengthening a national dealer network and supporting our sales with vehicle financing options for both dealers and fleet customers, including dealer floor plans. We are also benefiting from their manufacturing expertise to further increase our channel sales capacity, along with our assembly and manufacturing process.

With that update completed, I’ll now get into operations and our vehicle assembly progress. Limited production of C Series vehicles continued in both the fourth quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2021. Units were delivered to our premier customer base, including Pritchard automotive companies, and to one of our newer customers, an international home and office retailer, which we were able to garner through our dealer network relationship with Fluid Trucks.

I’d like to spend a few minutes to talk about Pritchard. Not only have they committed to purchasing 500 vehicles, but they are also playing a key role in creating efficient and cost effective distribution channels for us. Pritchard provides Workhorse with transportation services of our finished vehicles in Union City to a Pritchard Update Center in Ottawa, Ohio, where they install value added products such as custom shelving and racking, vehicle wraps, and passive safety systems like 360 degree camera systems. Their custom-built low-void trailers can transport two Workhorse C-1000 vehicles at the same time, which effectively cuts our transport costs in half.

Furthermore, Pritchard is assisting with our branding and marketing efforts as reflected by our current engagement through the Purpose Built National Campaign that started in Tampa, Florida at the Super Bowl and is planning to continue over the next several months through more than 20 major cities in the U.S. The mission is to bring awareness to companies and cities about the electric vehicle revolution, how it can help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and how to create a structure that supports a city’s evolution towards electrification, which is aligned with the current administration’s support to the EV industry.

We could not be happier with this strategic relationship as it allows Workhorse to focus on scaling the production of our electric vehicles, while Pritchard handles the variability of individual customer needs, as well as the effective distribution of such vehicles throughout North America.

During our last call, we also addressed a supply chain constraint with battery packs and the inability for the current supplier to keep up with the volume requirements. We have addressed this issue in multiple ways, which includes working with our current supplier to overcome the supply constraints earlier identified. We have also collaborated with an additional supplier to further expand our battery pack options. Assuming testing validates our expectations, deliveries with the new packs are set to begin in the second quarter.

We are also working to enter long-term agreements with key suppliers, enabling us to overcome the challenges presented by small volume spot buys and expedited shipments that are sometimes needed for a company just starting production. We have discussed our target of 1,800 units for the year and we are well focused on the requirements needed to make it happen. But we are facing various supply chain challenges, both internal and external, in the ramp-up to that goal. While we believe this is a feasible goal, it’s a stretch but given our backlog, we cannot sacrifice future build volume for current year production, and scaling up manufacturing properly has to take precedence.

As of today, we have completed the set up of the initial assembly operation and are using roughly 33% of the plant capacity or the 33% of the total line available to support it. This encompasses much more than basic assembly station set up. We have new hires in place to support the growing volume of daily vehicle production and have upgraded the assembly equipment on the line to make the manufacturing process even more efficient.

Next, during the fourth quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2021, we continue to work closely with our partners, Hitachi and Belcan. The focus of the Hitachi engagement, following their operations assessment last year, is to accelerate the progression of Workhorse’s factory from an R&D concept to a world-class manufacturer of last mile mobility solutions. With Hitachi’s 110 years of manufacturing expertise, ours over 60 years of IT leadership, we have made progress on the production front. In addition, Hitachi and Workhorse intend to partner on charging infrastructure capabilities through the Hitachi ABB Power Grids eMotion suite of solutions and obtaining Workhorse customers through holistic EV solutions and accelerating our journey of EV adoption.

Our Hitachi partnership has also already yielded considerable results through the dealer development and vehicle purchase finance contracts awarded to Workhorse through Hitachi Capital America’s fleet and dealer partners. We have taken the partnership a step further and have forged a close working relationship with Hitachi’s mobility strategy team to develop and expand on our dealer sales and support network.

Next, I’d like to quickly touch on gross margin expectations. 2021 is our first year of scaled production, and as with nearly every manufacturing company, whether they are spending on R&D or installing equipment, the transition to manufacturing usually results in negative gross margins for a lengthy period, and we are no exception. As I mentioned earlier, during our battery supplier discussion, we have a roadmap to lower our material cost through competitive sourcing, engineering improvements and adding automation to the assembly line. But it will take time to achieve. Therefore, it is fair expectation to expect substantial negative gross margins for 2021.

Our engineering team has continued the development of the C Series platform as we identify enhancements and change requests from our blue-chip customer base. Our research and development activity has focused on improving the new model year C Series, including enhancements needed to support production assembly efficiency, material component availability, cost reduction and customer feedback. These new revisions incorporate an aluminum skateboard chassis, which improves the options we have to expand our production capabilities, and our sales growth through expanded channels that include specialty body builders and other third-party outfitters.

In addition to the headcount previously discussed, we also added three new members to the executive team. First, John Graber, who leads the development of the HorseFly program. Second, as announced via press release last month, we also brought on Chris Nordh as our new Vice President of Commercial Development. Chris comes to us from Ryder, one of our major sales and maintenance partners, where he was Senior Director of Advanced Vehicle Technology & Energy Products. In his new role, Chris will be focused on augmenting and expanding Workhorse’s sales and support infrastructure. He brings deep advanced technology vehicle experience and will be invaluable as we continue to build production of our C Series all-electric vehicles and expand our reach into new markets. And, third is our new Human Resources Director, Susan Pelley. Susan has already established herself as a valuable member of the leadership team, particularly with our emphasis on quality and quantity of new hires.

I’d now like to provide an update on our newly monikered Aerospace division and HorseFly drone business. Safe, reliable and efficient operations drive everything we do in the last-mile space. Reducing or eliminating fossil fuels in package delivery is important, but just as important is matching the total energy expended to only that which is required to do the job.

As part of our last-mile solution set, four years ago, Workhorse started developing the HorseFly delivery system. HorseFly includes a small unmanned aerial vehicle, a ground control station, customer interfaces and a sophisticated integration system that allows our aircraft to operate indefinitely from our package delivery trucks. Our HorseFly system is a joint venture with Moog Incorporated through a jointly-owned enterprise called Service. Moog has decades of experience in autonomous operations, high reliability systems, electrification, FAA certification and safety. Our teams work closely with Moog to accelerate our progress in the last-mile space. In 2020, we delivered thousands of packages in tests and demonstrations. Working with the State of Virginia and UPS, we demonstrated how drones can fly, stand off low-touch deliveries during a pandemic, getting critical material where it needs to be, without endangering the people who have to deliver and use it.

We also worked with a major international package delivery company demonstrating the safety and reliability of our ground control station, our winch delivery systems and our aircraft. We demonstrated a system that autonomously flies from a delivery truck to a place of the customer’s choosing up to five miles away, delivers a meaningful payload, then automatically returns to the truck for another delivery. And our system delivers time after time after time, designed for the heavy-duty cycles logistics organizations demand. In the last 12 months, our team more than doubled in size and our accomplishments grew as the team did. We delivered two HorseFly units and Workhorse trucks with converted rooftops to accommodate the HorseFly for UPS. We performed our first commercial training for the crews of a major package delivery company, training both flight and maintenance personnel to use our systems.

And we entered the Federal Aviation Administration’s pipeline for certification of our HorseFly system. Though this is a new process for the FAA and the industry, we anticipate completing certification in the next 18 months. The FAA prioritizes drone development through what is called the BEYOND program. The state of North Dakota is a participant in BEYOND and we have joined with North Dakota as a partner in their BEYOND program.

We expect our work in the Northern Plains test sites to accelerate our work in expanding how our systems can work and where they will be allowed to operate. Verizon’s CEO Hans Vestberg gave the virtual keynote address at January’s Consumer Electronics Show where Workhorse and HorseFly figured prominently in that address. Our package delivery trucks were shown in UPS colors, our HorseFly delivery drone, also in UPS colors, delivered packages out of our patented truck-top delivery system. Workhorse Aerospace exists to enable our customers to safely, reliably and autonomously fly a practical payload a meaningful distance, making the entire delivery process a more effective and efficient process.

In 2021, we will build more aircraft systems than we’ve ever built before. Our plan calls for FAA flight testing in various climates and geographies. We’ll lock the designs of our hardware, firmware and software. In 2020, we created the conditions for providing safe, reliable aerial package delivery. In 2021, we’ll start actually doing it in service to the public.

That concludes my prepared remarks. Thank you all for your time this morning. We look forward to updating you on our progress going forward.

And we’re now ready to open the call for your questions. Operator, please provide the appropriate instructions.

