Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Infographic: Highlights of Yelp (YELP) Q1 2020 Earnings Report
Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP) reported a net loss for the first quarter of 2020, compared to profit last year. The stock declined during Thursday’s extended trading session, following the announcement.
The company reported a net loss of $15.5 million or $0.22 per share for the March-quarter, compared to profit of $1.37 million or $0.02 per share last year. Net revenues increased to $250 million from $236 million in the year-ago period.
Yelp’s stock dropped 34% since the beginning of the year and 32% in the past twelve months. The stock closed Thursday’s regular session higher but dropped during the extended session.
Most Popular
A visual dashboard of Twilio’s (TWLO) Q1 2020 earnings results
Shares of Twilio (NASDAQ: TWLO) jumped more than 15% in the after-market session after reporting stellar first quarter 2020 results. The cloud communications platform reported a non-GAAP net income of
Shopify (SHOP) set to cash in on Covid-driven uptick in e-commerce adoption
This earnings season, the market witnessed the unique trend of internet-based service providers performing far better than their non-tech counterparts, which can be linked to the shutdown caused by coronavirus.
Will CARES-sing be enough for American Airlines to prevent the rough landing?
Following a free fall of air traffic of approximately 95% in the aftermath of COVID-19 crisis, the aviation sector, which directly employs 750,000 people in the US, needed an anchor