Infographic: Highlights of Yelp (YELP) Q1 2020 Earnings Report

Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP) reported a net loss for the first quarter of 2020, compared to profit last year. The stock declined during Thursday’s extended trading session, following the announcement.

Yelp Q1 2020 Earnings Infographic

The company reported a net loss of $15.5 million or $0.22 per share for the March-quarter, compared to profit of $1.37 million or $0.02 per share last year. Net revenues increased to $250 million from $236 million in the year-ago period.

Yelp’s stock dropped 34% since the beginning of the year and 32% in the past twelve months. The stock closed Thursday’s regular session higher but dropped during the extended session.

Yelp Q1 2019 Earnings AlphaGraph
