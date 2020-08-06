Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology

Yelp Q2 earnings: All key figures

Yelp (NYSE: YELP) reported second-quarter financial results after the regular trading hours on Thursday. The results were better than what the street had anticipated.

YELP shares rose 4% immediately following the announcement. The stock has declined 23% so far this year.

Yelp Q2 2020 earnings

Looking forward to listening to management/ analyst comments on Q2 results? Stay tuned here for Yelp Q2 2020 earnings call transcript

Yelp said in its letter to shareholders, “In late May, as local economies began to reopen and consumers and local businesses were adapting to the new “normal,” we saw both traffic and CPC advertising budgets begin to recover. In June, we continued to see steady improvements in ad budgets and increased retention, benefitting from a strong rate of return from customers who had received relief in April and May.”

Q1 performance

yelp Q1 2019 earnings infographic
Also Read:  No concerns on margin side: Trxade (MEDS) CEO Suren Ajjarapu

_____

Most Popular

A visual dashboard of GoDaddy (GDDY) Q2 2020 earnings

GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY) reported a loss of $4.06 per share for the second quarter of 2020 on revenue of $806.4 million. The company also announced its outlook for Q3 and

CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL): Q2 earnings highlights

Centurylink (NYSE: CTL) reported second-quarter financial results after the regular trading hours on Wednesday.  Both revenue and EPS for the quarter came in better than the Wall Street projections. CTL

Fastly (FSLY): Q2 2020 earnings key highlights

Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) reported second-quarter financial results after the regular trading hours on Wednesday.  The company reported revenues and net income that were above street expectations. However, FSLY shares fell

Tags

Internet

Related Articles

Top