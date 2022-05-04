Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer
Yum! Brands (YUM) Q1 2022 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) reported first quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Total revenue increased 4% year-over-year to $1.54 billion.
Net income rose 22% to $399 million while EPS grew 27% to $1.36. Adjusted EPS fell 1% YoY to $1.05.
Worldwide system sales grew 8% during the quarter.
Prior performance
