Yum! Brands (YUM) Q1 2022 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) reported first quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Total revenue increased 4% year-over-year to $1.54 billion.

Net income rose 22% to $399 million while EPS grew 27% to $1.36. Adjusted EPS fell 1% YoY to $1.05.

Worldwide system sales grew 8% during the quarter.

