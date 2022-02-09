Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer

Yum! Brands (YUM) Q4 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) reported fourth quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Total revenues rose 8% year-over-year to $1.8 billion.

On a GAAP basis, net income dipped slightly to $330 million from $332 million last year while EPS rose 3% YoY to $1.11. Adjusted EPS amounted to $1.02.

The company repurchased 5.6 million shares totaling $720 million at an average price per share of $128.

Prior performance

Yum Brands reports Q3 2021 earnings results

Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!

Most Popular

Infographic: Highlights of Canopy Growth’s (CGC) Q3 2022 earnings

Cannabis producer Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) reported a narrower net loss for the third quarter of 2022, despite an 8% decrease in revenues. In the three months ended December

Infographic: Highlights of Chipotle Mexican Grill’s (CMG) Q4 report

Fastfood chain Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) Tuesday said its fourth-quarter revenues and earnings increased in double-digits. The bottom line also topped expectations. Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings rose to $5.58 per share

Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) deserves a place in your portfolio. Here’s why

Gaming services have been in high demand since virus-related restrictions came a couple of years ago, and the trend is continuing despite the relaxation of curbs. However, there is speculation

Tags

Food Products

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top