Yum! Brands (YUM) Q4 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) reported fourth quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Total revenues rose 8% year-over-year to $1.8 billion.

On a GAAP basis, net income dipped slightly to $330 million from $332 million last year while EPS rose 3% YoY to $1.11. Adjusted EPS amounted to $1.02.

The company repurchased 5.6 million shares totaling $720 million at an average price per share of $128.

