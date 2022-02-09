Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer
Yum! Brands (YUM) Q4 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) reported fourth quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Total revenues rose 8% year-over-year to $1.8 billion.
On a GAAP basis, net income dipped slightly to $330 million from $332 million last year while EPS rose 3% YoY to $1.11. Adjusted EPS amounted to $1.02.
The company repurchased 5.6 million shares totaling $720 million at an average price per share of $128.
