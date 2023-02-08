YUM Earnings: Highlights of Yum Brands’ Q4 2022 financial results

Fast food chain Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) on Wednesday reported strong earnings and sales growth for the fourth quarter of 2022, when same-store sales increased by 6%.

Total revenues advanced 7% year-over-year to $2.02 billion during the three-month period. KFC revenues remained unchanged, while sales at Pizza Hut and Taco Bell increased by 3% and 12% respectively.

Fourth-quarter net income increased to $371 million or $1.29 per share from $330 million or $1.11 per share in the corresponding period of 2021. Adjusted earnings climbed 29% to $1.31 per share.

Prior Performance