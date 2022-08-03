Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer
YUM Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Yum Brands’ Q2 2022 financial results
Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Total revenues rose 2% year-over-year to $1.63 billion.
Net income dropped 43% to $224 million and EPS dropped 40% to $0.77. Adjusted EPS was down 9% to $1.05.
Worldwide system sales grew 3%.
Prior performance
