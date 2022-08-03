Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer

YUM Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Yum Brands’ Q2 2022 financial results

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Total revenues rose 2% year-over-year to $1.63 billion.

Net income dropped 43% to $224 million and EPS dropped 40% to $0.77. Adjusted EPS was down 9% to $1.05.

Worldwide system sales grew 3%.

Prior performance

