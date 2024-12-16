ZDGE Earnings: A snapshot of Zedge’s Q1 2025 report

Content distribution platform Zedge, Inc. (NYSE American: ZDGE) reported a net loss for the first quarter of 2025 when its revenues increased modestly.

Total revenues edged up 1% year-over-year to $7.2 million in the first three months of the fiscal year. At the end of the quarter, Zedge had around 25 million monthly active users.

The company reported a net loss of $0.3 million or $0.02 per share for the first quarter. For the second quarter of 2025, the management expects significant improvements, driven by traditional holiday seasonal strength and the resolution of key challenges from the first quarter.

Prior Performance