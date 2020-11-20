360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) Q3 2020 earnings call dated

Thank you, Ray. Hello everyone, welcome to our third quarter 2020 earnings conference call. Our results were issued earlier today on our website. Joining me today are Mr. Wu Haisheng, our CEO and Director; Mr. Alex Xu, our CFO; and Mr. Zheng Yan, our CRO.

Before we begin the prepared remarks, I would like to remind you of the company’s Safe Harbor statement. Except for historical information, the materials discussed here may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on our current plans, estimates and projections. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on them. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements. For more information about potential risks and uncertainties, please refer to the company’s filings with the SEC. Also, this call includes a discussion of certain non-GAAP measures. Please refer to our earnings release for a reconciliation between non-GAAP and GAAP ones.

Last, unless otherwise stated, all figures mentioned are in RMB.

I will now turn the call over to our CEO, Mr. Wu Haisheng.

Thank you, Mandy. [Foreign Speech] Hello everyone. I am very happy to report another set of record-breaking results of key operational and financial metrics in the third quarter. Total loan origination reached RMB66 billion during the quarter, up 12% on a sequential basis. Outstanding loan balance increased by 7.3% to RMB84.2 billion from RMB78.5 billion last quarter. Total revenue was RMB3.7 billion, up 10.9% from last quarter. Non-GAAP net income was RMB1.29 billion, up 36.7% from last quarter.

[Foreign Speech] It has been a very busy quarter in terms of regulatory change, which would create significant challenges for the fintech industry. Since the beginning of the year when COVID-19 hit, we have now successfully navigated through three quarters under tremendous market uncertainties and the volatility, with consistent execution and steadily improving results. This is a strong testament to the soundness of our strategies and the sustainability of our business. In the wake of the pandemic and the regulatory challenges, we believe the fintech industry has become further polarized as companies with core competitive edge continue to strive with consistent performance across business cycles.

[Foreign Speech] While we have tightened our policy in customer acquisition and risk management following the uncertainty created by [Indecipherable] ruling in Q3, we still achieved a strong business growth, mainly benefiting from the noticeable recovery in macro economy. Let me elaborate in three aspects.

[Foreign Speech] First, overall, we continue to generate consistent growth in the number of registered users, users with approved credit lines and active borrowers. During the quarter, we added approximately 1.57 million with new users with approved credit lines, similar to that of last quarter.

[Foreign Speech] Second, we have made noticeable progress in our new business initiatives, embedded fintech, where fintech companies provide their service in Infrastructure-as-a-Service; ICE in short modules. This is a new industry change that started in the Silicon Valley and is gradually accepted in China. A growing number of 2C platforms have embedded fintech ICE as a standard component into their offerings in order to better monetize their user base and serve their customers’ needs. We are in a strong position to benefit from this change as our ICE solutions offer better user experience and higher commissions. During the quarter, more and more 2C platforms took our ICE solutions, including Xiaomi, Mi 10, and ITE among 16 platforms in total and we have another 10 in the pipeline, including JD, BD and Baidu. This demonstrates the increasing recognition of market position by our partners.

[Foreign Speech] Third, we continue to advance our capital-light model as our long-term strategy. Capital-light and other tech empowered models further increased to approximately 28% of total loan origination during the third quarter. While we have been a major pace to grow our capital-light model so far this year, given the uncertain market conditions, we are fully confident that we will at least achieve our year-end target of 35% to 40% as we expect to see acceleration in the rest of the year. During the quarter, we also made considerable progress in providing more tech-empowered SaaS solutions. Today, we have established a co-operation with 15 institutions with over 50 in pipeline.

[Foreign Speech] As our business continue to grow, our asset quality also near the best levels ever. During the quarter, we continued to execute our prudent risk management strategy with a slightly tightening buyers. Key leading indicator continued to improve since the end of second quarter. Day one delinquency rate further dropped to a record low of 5.3%, and the day-seven delinquency rate to only 0.8%, while M1 collection rate rose to about 90%. The strong risk management metric not only reflects continued improvement in macro economy, but also further validated the efficiency and capability of our risk management strategy and model.

[Foreign Speech] As a leading fintech player, we have always ensured that we maintain the highest standard of compliance in line with the latest regulations. This is critical for healthy and sustainable development of our business. Since the middle of this year, the regulators have rolled out a series of policies and guidance closely associated with the development of fintech industry. Overall, we believe the regulators are promoting industry orders for healthy and sustainable development.

[Foreign Speech] In early November, CBIRC issued the Interim Measures for the administration of internal micro lending consolidated paper, imposing a set of restrictions on micro lending and joint lending operations. We believe the regulators are aiming to further lower leverage and prevent systematic risk in financial market. Currently, the outstanding balance of the outstanding loans issued through our micro lending subsidiary accounts for less than 1% of the total loan balance and joint lending accounts for around 0.01%. Therefore, based on our personal evaluation, the new rules will have little impact on our loan origination business. In addition, the leverage restriction may force some leading players to scale back their business. That creates opportunity for us to grab additional market share.

[Foreign Speech] CBIRC recently also issued a notice on promoting the sustainable development capability of consumer finance and auto finance companies and improving quality and efficiency of financial service. In our view, the notice will benefit consumer finance companies to expand their operations and to boost their business with loan facilitation platforms. In particular, it clearly sets out specific practices for the co-operation between consumer finance companies and the loan facilitation platforms, which will benefit leading loan facilitation platforms like us.

[Foreign Speech] We believe the busy regulatory movement in the past six months are a clear indication that Chinese fintech industry is entering our phase of comprehensive regulation. These policies also show that rather than a strong-handed pressure, the regulators are promoting industry orders by supporting good practices and cracking not so good ones. This will drive the healthy development of the industry and we are glad to see that.

[Foreign Speech] Outside our core business of consumer finance, we will also proactively exploring new business opportunities and are seeking more room for growth. Compounded with roughly RMB20 trillion consumer finance market, China’s SME loan market is estimated to be around RMB50 trillion with over 50% of credit demand unmet. We know that a few players already developed sustainable approach, some using banking license to access the SME tax cut to support risk management and some use extensive offline channels to reach potential SME customers.

[Foreign Speech] The early success of above strategies indicate that there are great opportunities for us as we have access to banking license through our affiliates and we have also established a large offline sales network with over 1,000 representatives. In addition, we are very excited to find that a significant portion of our existing customers as SME owners, which could provide a large pool of potential customers for SME learnings.

[Foreign Speech] Despite the various challenges and difficulties related to macro economy, fintech industry and our operation in the three quarters of 2020, we have successfully passed the multiple stress tests with outstanding performance. For the rest of 2020, we will carry on implementing prudent business strategy and further exploring new business initiatives. We are highly confident to exceed key operational targets that were set at the beginning of this year.

Now, I will pass the floor to Alex to offer some details of our operational and financial performance.

