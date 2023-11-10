Categories Analysis, Leisure & Entertainment
A glimpse into Take-Two Interactive Software’s (TTWO) Q2 performance
For the third quarter of 2024, Take-Two expects net revenue of $1.29-1.34 billion
Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) were up over 1% on Friday. The stock has gained 42% year-to-date. The company saw revenues decline and losses widen for the second quarter of 2024. At the same time, there is a lot of excitement over the upcoming trailer release of the next installment of Grand Theft Auto in December.
Quarterly performance
In Q2 2024, Take-Two’s revenues decreased 7% year-over-year to $1.30 billion. Net loss widened to $3.20 per share from $1.54 per share in the year-ago quarter. Both the top and bottom line numbers fell below expectations.
Net bookings, which is defined as the amount of products and services sold digitally or sold-in physically, decreased 4% to $1.44 billion. Recurrent consumer spending, which is generated from ongoing consumer engagement and includes virtual currency and in-game purchases, was down 9% in the quarter and made up 77% of total revenue.
Franchise strength
The biggest contributors to revenue in the second quarter were Grand Theft Auto Online and Grand Theft Auto V, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online, NBA 2K23 and NBA 2K24, Empires & Puzzles, Toon Blast, Merge Dragons!, Words With Friends, Zynga Poker, and the company’s hyper-casual mobile portfolio.
Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online continue to perform well. Grand Theft Auto V has sold-in approx. 190 million units to-date. The announcement that the first trailer of the next Grand Theft Auto will be out in December has created a buzz as the GTA franchise is one of the company’s most popular ones and the new release is anticipated to drive significant growth. Red Dead Redemption 2 is also doing well and has sold-in more than 57 million units to-date.
Outlook
For the third quarter of 2024, Take-Two expects net revenue of $1.29-1.34 billion and net loss per share of $0.63-0.73. Net bookings are expected to be $1.30-1.35 billion, compared to $1.4 billion in the prior-year quarter. Recurrent consumer spending is expected to be down by around 5%, assuming a modest decline in the mobile business.
For the full year of 2024, net revenue is expected to be $5.37-5.47 billion. Net loss per share is expected to range between $5.35-5.62. Net bookings are projected to range between $5.45-5.55 billion. Take-Two expects the US to account for 65% of net bookings and international to account for 35%. Recurrent consumer spending is expected to grow 4%.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
What to look for when Target (TGT) reports Q3 2023 earnings
Shares of Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) were down 2% on Thursday. The stock has dropped 27% year-to-date. The retailer is scheduled to report its third quarter 2023 earnings results on
Twilio reports Q3 results. Here’s everything you need to know
Software company Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) has reported financial results for the third quarter of 2023, reporting adjusted profit and an increase in revenues. Total revenues increased 5% year-over-year to $1.03
Beyond Meat (BYND) Earnings: 3Q23 Key Numbers
Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) reported net revenues of $75.3 million for the third quarter of 2023, down 8.7% from the same period last year. Net loss was $70.5 million,