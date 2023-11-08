TTWO Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Take-Two Interactive’s Q2 2024 financial results

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) reported second quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Net revenue decreased 7% year-over-year to $1.30 billion.

GAAP net loss was $543.6 million, or $3.20 per share, compared to $257 million, or $1.54 per share, last year.

Both revenue and earnings missed estimates.

Net Bookings decreased 4% to $1.44 billion.

For the third quarter of 2024, the company expects net revenue of $1.29-1.34 billion and net loss of $0.63-0.73 per share.

The stock was up over 5% in aftermarket hours on Wednesday.

Prior performance