Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) reported revenue of $1.4 billion, up 7.8% year-over-year. Net income was $76.4 million, or $2.70 per diluted share compared to $88.1 million, or $3.13 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2019.

Company’s digital sales grew 80.8% and accounted for 26.3% of total sales. Comparable restaurant sales increased 3.3%. COVID-19 had a negative impact on the comparable restaurant sales during the month of March, resulting in a decline of 16.0%.

