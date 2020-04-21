Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings
A quick look at the Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Q1 2020 Earnings Results
Earnings results for the period ended March 31, 2020
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) reported revenue of $1.4 billion, up 7.8% year-over-year. Net income was $76.4 million, or $2.70 per diluted share compared to $88.1 million, or $3.13 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2019.
Company’s digital sales grew 80.8% and accounted for 26.3% of total sales. Comparable restaurant sales increased 3.3%. COVID-19 had a negative impact on the comparable restaurant sales during the month of March, resulting in a decline of 16.0%.
Past Performance
Most Popular
Delta Air Lines (DAL) Q1 2020 earnings preview: Looking for more clarity on the COVID-19 damage
Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) is slated to report first quarter 2020 earnings results on Wednesday, April 22, before the market opens. Analysts are predicting a loss of $0.74
Schlumberger (SLB) looks to beat oil crisis, market turmoil by tweaking capital allocation
Oilfield services company Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) suffered a double whammy in the early months of the fiscal year, losing significant market value after being battered by the coronavirus-related disruptions
JB Hunt (JBHT) analysis: The bumpy ride won’t kill
The COVID-19 outbreak has thrown economies into a recession, and the logistics industry is one that does not enjoy the luxury of sustaining while working from home. It has seen