Take-Two Interactive Software’s (NASDAQ: TTWO) income more than doubled in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the prior-year quarter. Earnings on a GAAP basis, stood at $1.07 per share compared to $0.50 per share in Q4 2019. Revenue grew 41% to $760.5 million. Net bookings increased by 49% to $729.4 million. TTWO stock rose about 4% immediately after the earnings announcement and later turned into the negative territory.

For fiscal 2021, Take-Two Interactive Software expects GAAP EPS to be between $2.60 and $2.85 and GAAP revenue to be in the range of $2.63 billion to $2.73 billion. Net bookings are expected to range from $2.55 billion to $2.65 billion.

For the first quarter of 2021, the gaming firm expects GAAP EPS to be between $0.90 and $1.00 and GAAP revenue to be in the range of $775 million to $825 million. Net bookings are expected to range from $800 million to $850 million.

TTWO stock, which surged to a new 52-week high ($149.28) today, had gained 20% since the beginning of this year.