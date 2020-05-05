Categories Earnings, Leisure & Entertainment
A visual representation of Activision Blizzard’s Q1 2020 earnings results
Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) reported first quarter 2020 earnings results today.
Net revenues amounted to $1.79 billion compared to $1.83 billion in the same period last year.
On a GAAP basis, EPS was $0.65 compared to $0.58 last year. Adjusted EPS totaled $0.76 versus $0.78 in the year-ago quarter.
For the second quarter of 2020, the company expects net revenues of $1.69 billion. GAAP EPS is expected to be $0.54 while adjusted EPS is expected to be $0.64.
For the full year of 2020, net revenues are estimated to be $6.8 billion. GAAP EPS is projected to be $2.22 while adjusted EPS is estimated to be $2.62.
