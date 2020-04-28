Categories Earnings, Technology
A visual representation of Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Q1 2020 earnings results
Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ: AKAM) reported Q1 2020 earnings results today.
Revenues increased 8% year-over-year to $764 million on a reported basis. Revenue growth was 9% when adjusted for foreign exchange.
GAAP net income increased 15% to $123 million, or $0.75 per share, from last year. Adjusted EPS increased 9% to $1.20.
