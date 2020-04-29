A visual representation of eBay (EBAY) Q1 2020 earnings results

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) reported first quarter 2020 earnings results today.
Revenue totaled $2.4 billion, down 2% on a reported basis and up 1% on an FX-neutral basis.
GAAP net income from continuing operations was $485 million, or $0.64 per share. Adjusted net income from continuing operations was $586 million, or $0.77 per share.
For the second quarter of 2020, the company expects net revenue to come between $2.38 billion and $2.48 billion, representing organic FX-neutral growth of 2-6%. GAAP EPS from continuing operations is expected to be $0.50-0.57 and adjusted EPS from continuing operations is estimated to be $0.73-0.80.
For the full year of 2020, eBay expects net revenue of between $9.56 billion and $9.76 billion, reflecting organic FX-neutral growth of 1-3%. GAAP EPS from continuing operations is projected to be $2.20-2.30 while adjusted EPS from continuing operations is estimated to be $3.00-3.10.
The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.16 per common share, payable on June 19, 2020 to stockholders of record as of June 1, 2020.
