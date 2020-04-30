Categories Consumer, Earnings

A visual representation of McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) Q1 2020 earnings results

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) reported first quarter 2020 earnings results today.

McDonald's Corporation reports Q1 2020 earnings results

Total revenues fell 6% to $4.71 billion year-over-year. Global comparable sales declined 3.4%.

Net income dropped 17% to $1.1 billion while EPS decreased 15% to $1.47.

The company withdrew its 2020 outlook and its long-term outlook due to the uncertainty related to the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on global economic conditions and its business operations.

Past Performance

mcdonald's Q3 2019 earnings infographic
Also Read:  Earnings: Pfizer edges past Q4 estimates, shares dip on weak outlook

Most Popular

Starbucks (SBUX) loses steam in Q2 2020 in wake of COVID-19 impact and gloomy 2H outlook

It was not a brew-tiful quarter for coffee chain giant Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX), which got hammered by the COVID-19 pandemic in the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Starbucks expects the

Ford Motor (F) Q1 earnings call highlights: Cash crunch likely to derail recovery plan

The automobile industry, one of the worst affected by the pandemic, has been witnessing a high level of pessimism ever since the market turmoil derailed production and delivery activities. Most

Amazon (AMZN) might be one of the few that survives the pandemic with just a few bruises

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is slated to report first quarter 2020 earnings results on Thursday, April 30, after the market closes. Analysts have estimated earnings of $6.25 per share which

Tags

Hotels & Restaurants

Related Articles

Top