A visual representation of McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) Q1 2020 earnings results

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) reported first quarter 2020 earnings results today.
Total revenues fell 6% to $4.71 billion year-over-year. Global comparable sales declined 3.4%.
Net income dropped 17% to $1.1 billion while EPS decreased 15% to $1.47.
The company withdrew its 2020 outlook and its long-term outlook due to the uncertainty related to the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on global economic conditions and its business operations.
