A visual representation of McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) Q1 2020 earnings results

Starbucks (SBUX) loses steam in Q2 2020 in wake of COVID-19 impact and gloomy 2H outlook It was not a brew-tiful quarter for coffee chain giant Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX), which got hammered by the COVID-19 pandemic in the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Starbucks expects the

Ford Motor (F) Q1 earnings call highlights: Cash crunch likely to derail recovery plan The automobile industry, one of the worst affected by the pandemic, has been witnessing a high level of pessimism ever since the market turmoil derailed production and delivery activities. Most