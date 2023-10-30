Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
MCD Earnings: All you need to know about McDonald’s Q3 2023 earnings results
McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Revenues increased 14% to $6.7 billion compared to the same period a year ago. Comparable sales increased 8.8%.
Net income grew 17% to $2.32 billion while EPS rose 18% to $3.17 versus last year. Adjusted EPS increased 19% to $3.19.
Both revenue and earnings beat expectations, sending the stock up over 2% in premarket hours on Monday.
The company declared a 10% increase in its quarterly cash dividend to $1.67 per share.
