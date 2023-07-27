MCD Earnings: McDonald’s Q2 2023 revenues and profit increase

Fast-food chain McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) on Thursday reported an increase in adjusted earnings for the second quarter of 2023 when its revenues rose 14%.

The company said second-quarter adjusted profit increased to $3.17 per share from $2.55 per share in the comparable period of 2022. Unadjusted earnings rose to $2.31 billion or $3.15 per share in the June quarter from $1.19 billion or $1.60 per share a year earlier.

Global comparable store sales moved up 11.7% annually. At $6.50 billion, second-quarter net revenue was up 14% year-over-year.

“The McDonald’s brand has never been stronger and I remain inspired by the ability of the McDonald’s System to create cultural conversations and develop industry-leading innovations. While global macroeconomic challenges persist, we continue to invest in our growth drivers and our brand to meet the customer needs of tomorrow,” said McDonald’s chief executive officer Chris Kempczinski.

Prior Performance