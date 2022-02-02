Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care, Other Industries
AbbVie (ABBV) Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) today reported its fourth-quarter financial results for the period ended December 31, 2021.
Net revenues increased 7.4% to $14.8 billion.
Net income for the fourth quarter was $4.04 billion, or $2.26 per share, compared to the net profit of $36 million, or $0.01 per share in the fourth quarter of 2020.
