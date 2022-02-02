Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care, Other Industries

AbbVie (ABBV) Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) today reported its fourth-quarter financial results for the period ended December 31, 2021.

Net revenues increased 7.4% to $14.8 billion.

Net income for the fourth quarter was $4.04 billion, or $2.26 per share, compared to the net profit of $36 million, or $0.01 per share in the fourth quarter of 2020.

  • AbbVie Q3 2021 earnings infographic

Most Popular

Infographic: Highlights of PayPal’s (PYPL) Q4 2021 earnings report

Payment solutions firm PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported higher earnings for the fourth quarter of 2021. The company’s revenues increased 13% during the three-month period. Net revenues rose 13%

GOOG Earnings: All you need to know about Alphabet’s Q4 2021 earnings results

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG, GOOGL) reported fourth quarter 2021 earnings results today. Total revenues increased 32% year-over-year to $75.3 billion, reflecting strength in advertiser spend and strong consumer online activity

Arcellx readies for $140-mln IPO. Here’s all you need to know

The IPO market is recovering from the slowdown experienced towards the end of 2021, with pharma companies dominating the scene in the early weeks of the new year. Cancer drug

Tags

biopharma

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top