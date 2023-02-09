Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
AbbVie (ABBV) Q4 2022 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Worldwide net revenues increased 1.6% year-over-year to $15.1 billion.
Net earnings attributable to AbbVie Inc. were $2.47 billion, or $1.38 per share, compared to $4 billion, or $2.26 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $3.60.
The company expects adjusted EPS of $10.70-11.10 for the full year of 2023.
