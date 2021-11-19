AbbVie (ABBV) stock research summary | Q3 2021

AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) beat consensus EPS forecast of $3.26 and by reporting $3.33 per share for Q3 of 2021. Net revenues of $14.342 billion was up 11.2% year-over-year. The Hematologic Oncology division showed significant results with a net growth of 8.4% on a reported basis for Q3. The significant performance has enabled AbbVie to announce an increase in dividend of 8.5%, payable in February 2022.