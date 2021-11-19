AbbVie (ABBV) stock research summary | Q3 2021

AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) beat consensus EPS forecast of $3.26 and by reporting $3.33 per share for Q3 of 2021. Net revenues of $14.342 billion was up 11.2% year-over-year. The Hematologic Oncology division showed significant results with a net growth of 8.4% on a reported basis for Q3. The significant performance has enabled AbbVie to announce an increase in dividend of 8.5%, payable in February 2022.
Most Popular
Can Walmart (WMT) beat the supply chain crisis, inflation woes?
In a sign that big-box retailers fall behind their e-commerce counterparts when it comes to tapping into the COVID-induced shift in consumer behavior, Walmart, Inc. (NYSE: WMT) suffered a stock
BABA Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Alibaba’s Q2 financial results
Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) reported Q2 2022 earnings results today. Revenue rose 29% year-over-year to $31.1 billion. Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was $833 million and earnings
Macy’s (M) Q3 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M) reported third-quarter 2021 earnings results today. Net sales totalled $5.4 billion compared to $3.9 billion in the same period last year. Comparable sales were up 37.2%