ACN Earnings: All you need to know about Accenture’s Q4 2023 earnings results
Accenture (NYSE: ACN) reported its fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Revenues were $16 billion, up 4% in both US dollars and local currency compared to the same period last year.
Net income attributable to Accenture plc was $1.37 billion, or $2.15 per share, compared to $1.66 billion, or $2.60 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $2.71, up 4% from the prior-year quarter.
Earnings beat estimates but revenue fell short of expectations.
Accenture expects revenues for the first quarter of 2024 to range between $15.85-16.45 billion.
The stock dropped over 4% in premarket hours on Thursday.
