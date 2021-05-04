Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Leisure & Entertainment
Activision Blizzard (ATVI) stock gains on stronger-than-expected Q1 earnings
Shares of Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) gained Tuesday evening after the video game developer reported higher first-quarter revenues and earnings that topped expectations. The company also provided guidance for the second quarter and fiscal 2021.
At the end of the quarter, Activision had around 435 million monthly active users and there was a 36% year-over-year increase in net bookings to $2.07 billion. Net revenues moved up 27% to $2.28 billion and came in above the market’s prediction.
First-quarter earnings, excluding one-off items, rose to $0.98 per share from $0.76 per share last year, which is above the 70-cents profit analysts had projected. Net income, on an unadjusted basis, climbed to $619 million or $0.79 per share from $505 million or $0.65 per share in the first quarter of 2020.
Read management/analysts’ comments on Activision’s Q1 eanings
Activision’s stock has grown 20% in the past twelve months. It made strong gains Tuesday evening soon after the announcement, after closing the regular session lower.
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Stocks you may like:
International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Stock
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Most Popular
Earnings calendar for the week of May 3
Leading stock indexes retreated after gaining mid-week when Wall Street biggies like Apple and Amazon reported impressive quarterly numbers. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 190 early Friday, while
How did the first quarter of 2021 turn out for the airline industry?
The airlines sector was severely impacted by the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. A year later, the industry is still limping its way to a recovery. In
Amazon (AMZN) fine-tunes growth strategy to stay in the fast lane
The company that witnessed the strongest growth during the pandemic is probably Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), which went into overdrive when the crisis triggered an online shopping boom. Taking a