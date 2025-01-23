Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
ALK Earnings: Alaska Air Group Q4 profit jumps on strong revenue growth
Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK) Thursday reported a sharp increase in adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter of 2024, reflecting a double-digit revenue growth.
Fourth-quarter net income, adjusted for one-off items, more than doubled year-over-year to $0.97 per share. On a reported basis, the company reported a net profit of $71 million or $0.55 per share for Q4, compared to a loss of $2 million or $0.02 per share in the same period of 2023.
Revenues surged 38% year-over-year to $3.5 billion during the three months. The pretax margin for the fourth quarter was 2.2%, on a reported basis.
