AMD Earnings: Advanced Micro Devices Q1 profit, revenue beat estimates

Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) on Tuesday reported higher earnings and revenues for the first quarter of 2022. The numbers also topped analysts’ estimates.

Adjusted earnings rose to $1.13 per share in the most recent quarter from $0.52 per share in the first quarter of 2021, and came in above the consensus forecast. Net income was $786 million or $0.56 per share, compared to $555 million or $0.45 per share in the prior-year period.

First-quarter revenues moved up to $5.89 billion from $3.45 billion in the corresponding period of last year. The top line also exceeded Wall Street’s prediction.

