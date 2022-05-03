Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
AMD Earnings: Advanced Micro Devices Q1 profit, revenue beat estimates
Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) on Tuesday reported higher earnings and revenues for the first quarter of 2022. The numbers also topped analysts’ estimates.
Adjusted earnings rose to $1.13 per share in the most recent quarter from $0.52 per share in the first quarter of 2021, and came in above the consensus forecast. Net income was $786 million or $0.56 per share, compared to $555 million or $0.45 per share in the prior-year period.
Check this space to read management/analysts’ comments on AMD’s Q1 2022 results
First-quarter revenues moved up to $5.89 billion from $3.45 billion in the corresponding period of last year. The top line also exceeded Wall Street’s prediction.
(this story will be updated shortly)
