American Express Company (AXP) Q4 2020 Earnings Call

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) Q4 2020 earnings call dated Jan. 26, 2021
Corporate Participants:
Vivian Zhou — Head of Investor Relations
Stephen J. Squeri — Chairman And Chief Executive Officer
Jeff Campbell — Chief Financial Officer
Analysts:
Sanjay Sakhrani — Keefe Bruyette & Woods, Inc. — Analyst
Betsy Graseck — Morgan Stanley — Analyst
Mark DeVries — Barclays — Analyst
Richard Shane — J.P. Morgan — Analyst
Ryan Nash — Goldman Sachs — Analyst
Chris Donat — Piper Sandler — Analyst
Mihir Bhatia — Bank of America — Analyst
Lisa Ellis — Moffett Nathanson — Analyst
Robert Napoli — William Blair & Co. — Analyst
Bill Carcache — Wolfe Research — Analyst
Don Fandetti — Wells Fargo — Analyst
Craig Maurer — Autonomous Research — Analyst
_________
To read the full earnings call transcript, click here
Upcoming events
AJG Arthur J.Gallagher & Co Q4 2020 Earnings Call
COE COOPER ENERGY LIMITED Q2 2021 Earnings Call
Most Popular
Key highlights from JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Q4 2020 earnings results
JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) reported fourth quarter 2020 earnings results today. Total operating revenues fell 67% year-over-year to $661 million, negatively impacted by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Infographic: American Airlines (AAL) slips to Q4 loss as revenues plunge
Aviation company American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) reported a net loss for the fourth quarter, as faltering passenger traffic and service disruptions continued to impact sales. The results, however,
AT&T reports a 2% drop in revenue in Q4
AT&T (NYSE: T) reported fourth-quarter 2020 financial results before the regular market hours on Wednesday. The telecommunications giant reported fourth-quarter revenue of $45.7 billion, down 2% year-over-year, but above the