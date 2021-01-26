Categories Earnings Calls, Finance

American Express Company (AXP) Q4 2020 Earnings Call

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) Q4 2020 earnings call dated Jan. 26, 2021

Corporate Participants:

Vivian Zhou — Head of Investor Relations

Stephen J. Squeri — Chairman And Chief Executive Officer

Jeff Campbell — Chief Financial Officer

Analysts:

Sanjay Sakhrani — Keefe Bruyette & Woods, Inc. — Analyst

Betsy Graseck — Morgan Stanley — Analyst

Mark DeVries — Barclays — Analyst

Richard Shane — J.P. Morgan — Analyst

Ryan Nash — Goldman Sachs — Analyst

Chris Donat — Piper Sandler — Analyst

Mihir Bhatia — Bank of America — Analyst

Lisa Ellis — Moffett Nathanson — Analyst

Robert Napoli — William Blair & Co. — Analyst

Bill Carcache — Wolfe Research — Analyst

Don Fandetti — Wells Fargo — Analyst

Craig Maurer — Autonomous Research — Analyst
_________
To read the full earnings call transcript, click here

Upcoming events

Thu 28

AJG Arthur J.Gallagher & Co Q4 2020 Earnings Call

Jan 28, 2021
Thu 28

COE COOPER ENERGY LIMITED Q2 2021 Earnings Call

Jan 28, 2021
Thu 28

CUMMINSIND Cummins India Limited Q3 2021 Earnings Call

Jan 28, 2021

View More…

 

Most Popular

Key highlights from JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Q4 2020 earnings results

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) reported fourth quarter 2020 earnings results today. Total operating revenues fell 67% year-over-year to $661 million, negatively impacted by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Infographic: American Airlines (AAL) slips to Q4 loss as revenues plunge

Aviation company American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) reported a net loss for the fourth quarter, as faltering passenger traffic and service disruptions continued to impact sales. The results, however,

AT&T reports a 2% drop in revenue in Q4

AT&T (NYSE: T) reported fourth-quarter 2020 financial results before the regular market hours on Wednesday. The telecommunications giant reported fourth-quarter revenue of $45.7 billion, down 2% year-over-year, but above the

Listen On

Tags

financial services

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top