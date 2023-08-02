AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) Q3 2023 Earnings Summary

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Revenue increased 11.5% year-over-year to $66.9 billion.
Net income attributable to AmerisourceBergen Corporation rose 17.8% to $479.5 million while EPS increased 22.4% to $2.35.
Adjusted EPS increased 11.5% to $2.92.
US Healthcare Solutions revenue was $59.9 billion, up 12.2% YoY.
International Healthcare Solutions revenue was $7 billion, up 5.6% YoY.
FY2023 adjusted revenue is expected to grow at least 8%.
FY2023 adjusted EPS is expected to be $11.85-11.95.
In January, the company announced its intent to change its name. Effective August 30, 2023, the company will begin operating as Cencora and will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “COR”.
