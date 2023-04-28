Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care

AMGN Earnings: Everything you need to know about Amgen’s Q1 results

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) has reported lower revenues and adjusted earnings for the first quarter of 2023. The biotechnology firm also provided guidance for fiscal 2023.

Amgen Q1 2023 earnings infographic

Unadjusted earnings decreased to $3.98 per share in the March quarter from $4.25 per share in the year-ago period. The reported net income was $2.84 billion or $5.28 per share in the latest quarter, compared to $1.48 billion or $2.68 per share in the same period of last year.

Total revenues edged down by 2% from last year to $6.11 billion during the three-month period. A 2% increase in product sales was more than offset by a decline in Other Revenue from the company’s COVID-19 manufacturing collaboration.

Prior performance

  • Amgen Q4 2022 earnings infographic

