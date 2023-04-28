Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
AMGN Earnings: Everything you need to know about Amgen’s Q1 results
Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) has reported lower revenues and adjusted earnings for the first quarter of 2023. The biotechnology firm also provided guidance for fiscal 2023.
Unadjusted earnings decreased to $3.98 per share in the March quarter from $4.25 per share in the year-ago period. The reported net income was $2.84 billion or $5.28 per share in the latest quarter, compared to $1.48 billion or $2.68 per share in the same period of last year.
Total revenues edged down by 2% from last year to $6.11 billion during the three-month period. A 2% increase in product sales was more than offset by a decline in Other Revenue from the company’s COVID-19 manufacturing collaboration.
Prior performance
Stocks you may like:
Most Popular
CVX Earnings: Highlights of Chevron’s Q1 2023 results
Energy exploration company Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) announced first-quarter 2023 financial earnings results, reporting an increase in net profit. Net income attributable to Chevron Corporation was $6.57 billion or $3.46
XOM Earnings: ExxonMobil Q1 2023 profit jumps despite lower revenues
Energy giant ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) on Friday announced financial results for the first quarter of 2023, reporting strong growth in net profit and a modest decline in revenues. Total
CL Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Colgate-Palmolive’s Q1 2023 financial results
Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net sales increased 8.5% year-over-year to $4.7 billion. Organic sales rose 10%. Net income attributable to Colgate-Palmolive Company was $372 million,