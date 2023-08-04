AMGN Earnings: Everything you need to know about Amgen’s Q2 results

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) on Friday reported higher revenues and adjusted earnings for the second quarter of 2023. The biotechnology firm also provided guidance for fiscal 2023.

Unadjusted earnings increased to $5.0 per share in the June quarter from $4.65 per share in the year-ago period. The reported net income was $1.38 billion or $2.57 per share in the latest quarter, compared to $1.32 billion or $2.45 per share in the same period of last year.

Total revenues increased 6% from last year to $6.98 billion during the three-month period. There was a 6% growth in product sales, benefiting from strong volume growth that was partially offset by 2% lower net selling price.

Prior Performance