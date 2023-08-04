Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care

AMGN Earnings: Everything you need to know about Amgen’s Q2 results

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) on Friday reported higher revenues and adjusted earnings for the second quarter of 2023. The biotechnology firm also provided guidance for fiscal 2023.

Amgen Q2 2023 earnings infographic

Unadjusted earnings increased to $5.0 per share in the June quarter from $4.65 per share in the year-ago period. The reported net income was $1.38 billion or $2.57 per share in the latest quarter, compared to $1.32 billion or $2.45 per share in the same period of last year.

Total revenues increased 6% from last year to $6.98 billion during the three-month period. There was a 6% growth in product sales, benefiting from strong volume growth that was partially offset by 2% lower net selling price.

Prior Performance

  • Amgen Q4 2022 earnings infographic

