AMGN Infographic: Amgen’s Q4 2022 profit drops on flat revenues

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) said its revenues remained unchanged in the fourth quarter of 2022 when the biotechnology firm’s earnings declined.

Unadjusted earnings decreased to $4.09 per share in the December quarter from $4.40 per share in the year-ago period. The reported net income was $1.62 billion or $3.0 per share in the latest quarter, compared to $1.90 billion or $3.36 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Meanwhile, total revenues remained unchanged at $6.84 billion during the three-month period. A 4% increase in product sales was offset by weakness in the other business segments.