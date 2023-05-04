Apple (AAPL) Q2 2023 sales down 3%; results beat estimates

Gadget giant Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) on Thursday said its second-quarter 2023 sales declined from last year, reflecting lower Mac and iPad sales. The results, however, came in above the market’s projections.

Net sales of the Cupertino-based tech firm dropped 3% year-over-year to $94.8 billion in the March quarter. Analysts were looking for a bigger decline.

Net profit was $24.16 billion or $1.52 per share in the second quarter, compared to $25.01 billion or $1.52 per share in the corresponding period of 2022. Earnings topped expectations.

“We are pleased to report an all-time record in Services and a March quarter record for iPhone despite the challenging macroeconomic environment, and to have our installed base of active devices reach an all-time high,” said Apple’s CEO Tim Cook.

Prior Performance