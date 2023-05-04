Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, LATEST, Technology

Apple (AAPL) Q2 2023 sales down 3%; results beat estimates

Gadget giant Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) on Thursday said its second-quarter 2023 sales declined from last year, reflecting lower Mac and iPad sales. The results, however, came in above the market’s projections.

Apple Q2 2023 earnings infographic

Net sales of the Cupertino-based tech firm dropped 3% year-over-year to $94.8 billion in the March quarter. Analysts were looking for a bigger decline.

Net profit was $24.16 billion or $1.52 per share in the second quarter, compared to $25.01 billion or $1.52 per share in the corresponding period of 2022. Earnings topped expectations.

iPhone quarterly revenue change

“We are pleased to report an all-time record in Services and a March quarter record for iPhone despite the challenging macroeconomic environment, and to have our installed base of active devices reach an all-time high,” said Apple’s CEO Tim Cook.

Prior Performance

  • Apple Q1 2023 earnings infographic
  • Apple Q4 2022 earnings infographic
  • Apple Q3 2022 earnings infographic
  • Apple Q2 2022 earnings infographic
  • Apple Q1 2022 earnings infographic

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Stocks you may like:

Apple (AAPL) Stock

Microsoft (MSFT) Stock

Alphabet (GOOGL) Stock

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Stock

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Most Popular

ETSY Earnings: Highlights of Etsy’s Q1 2023 financial report

E-commerce company Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) on Wednesday announced financial results for the first quarter, reporting higher revenues. First-quarter consolidated revenue was $640.9 million, up 10.6% from the prior-year quarterNet

QCOM Infographic: A snapshot of Qualcomm’s Q2 2023 earnings results

Chipmaker Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) reported lower earnings and revenues for the second quarter of 2023. The company also provided guidance for the third quarter. At $9.28 billion, second-quarter revenues

What to expect when Tyson Foods (TSN) reports Q2 earnings next week

Shares of Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE: TSN) were down on Wednesday. The stock has dropped 6% over the past three months. The company is scheduled to report its second quarter

Tags

GadgetsMost ReadSmartphone

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top