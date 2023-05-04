Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, LATEST, Technology
Apple (AAPL) Q2 2023 sales down 3%; results beat estimates
Gadget giant Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) on Thursday said its second-quarter 2023 sales declined from last year, reflecting lower Mac and iPad sales. The results, however, came in above the market’s projections.
Net sales of the Cupertino-based tech firm dropped 3% year-over-year to $94.8 billion in the March quarter. Analysts were looking for a bigger decline.
Net profit was $24.16 billion or $1.52 per share in the second quarter, compared to $25.01 billion or $1.52 per share in the corresponding period of 2022. Earnings topped expectations.
“We are pleased to report an all-time record in Services and a March quarter record for iPhone despite the challenging macroeconomic environment, and to have our installed base of active devices reach an all-time high,” said Apple’s CEO Tim Cook.
Prior Performance
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Stocks you may like:
International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Stock
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Most Popular
ETSY Earnings: Highlights of Etsy’s Q1 2023 financial report
E-commerce company Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) on Wednesday announced financial results for the first quarter, reporting higher revenues. First-quarter consolidated revenue was $640.9 million, up 10.6% from the prior-year quarterNet
QCOM Infographic: A snapshot of Qualcomm’s Q2 2023 earnings results
Chipmaker Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) reported lower earnings and revenues for the second quarter of 2023. The company also provided guidance for the third quarter. At $9.28 billion, second-quarter revenues
What to expect when Tyson Foods (TSN) reports Q2 earnings next week
Shares of Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE: TSN) were down on Wednesday. The stock has dropped 6% over the past three months. The company is scheduled to report its second quarter