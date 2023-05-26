Autodesk (ADSK) Earnings: 1Q24 Key Numbers

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) reported total revenue of $1.27 billion for the first quarter of 2024, up 8% from the same period a year ago.
Net income was $161 million, or $0.75 per share, compared to $146 million, or $0.67 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $1.55.
For the second quarter of 2024, the company expects revenue to be $1.31-1.32 billion and adjusted EPS to be $1.70-1.74.
For the full year of 2024, revenue is expected to be $5.35-5.45 billion and adjusted EPS is expected to be $7.07-7.41.
