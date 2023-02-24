Autodesk (ADSK) Earnings: 4Q23 Key Numbers

Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) reported total revenue of $1.32 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023, up 9% year-over-year.
Net income was $293 million, or $1.35 per share, compared to $89 million, or $0.40 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $1.86.
For the first quarter of 2024, adjusted EPS is expected to be $1.50-1.56.
